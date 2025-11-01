An Underrated Kentucky Town Rich In Country Music History And Rustic Charm Lies Nestled In The Appalachians
Beyond country music, the Bluegrass State of Kentucky is packed full of cities and towns boasting Appalachian charm and myriad cultural offerings — you just have to know where to look. So the next time you're hunting for a hidden-gem Kentucky town for a rustic — and deeply musical — getaway, look no further than delightful Paintsville, which has the unique claim to fame of being the birthplace of country star Loretta Lynn.
Paintsville, which has a population of over 4,000 people, is situated in the foothills of the Appalachian mountain range. The town has plenty of fishing and boating you can do, given its scenic location between Paintsville Lake and Dewey Lake. To get here, the nearest major airport is the Tri-State Airport (HTS) in Huntington, West Virginia, about 53 miles away, which is served by Allegiant and American Airlines. By car, Paintsville is just under three hours from Louisville and a little under two hours from Charleston, West Virginia.
Immerse yourself in Paintsville's country music legacy
If you're a big Loretta Lynn fan, it's just a 20-minute drive from Paintsville to the musician's childhood home-turned-museum, Butcher Holler. After purchasing a ticket for a few dollars and arranging a tour at a nearby historic general store, Webb's Grocery, you'll be able to explore the site of this seminal country artist's upbringing. Tripadvisor reviewers say the museum isn't as professionally managed as some of the bigger country music meccas, but it's well worth a visit for diehard fans.
In nearby Staffordsville, you can visit the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum, a cute little museum that's cleaner, easier to visit, and more expansive than Butcher Holler. As the exhibits at the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum demonstrate, Lynn isn't the only country musician to emerge from this region; this corridor of eastern Kentucky has long been a hotbed for sonic successes. The museum's 14 exhibits celebrate the rich musical heritage of this area, which has been pivotal for country artists ranging from Billy Ray Cyrus to The Judds to Chris Stapleton and many others. Each featured musician in the museum has their own section showcasing memorabilia and various ephemera.
A key stop along the Kentucky Music Trail, the museum also offers live music. Visitors can enjoy Front Porch Pickin', a bluegrass performance and jam session held every Thursday at 7 p.m. Entrance is just $3 at the time of writing, making it an accessible and unique way to spend an evening. And if you're a musician, you're in luck: Bring your instrument, and you can join in on the proceedings if you so choose. Paintsville might not be as well-known as music hubs like Olive Hill, but it's a great town to visit if you're a country music fan.
Enjoy rustic Appalachian charm in Paintsville
To fully get the measure of this hidden gem and its rustic roots, your best bet is to get outdoors. Make your way to Paintsville Lake State Park, which boasts 1,140 acres of stunning landscapes, nature activities, and campgrounds. With dramatic cliffs and scenic coves overlooking the lake, this state park is a veritable wonderland. Aquatic activity aficionados can rent kayaks onsite for two, four, or eight hours and launch them right there on the lake. There's also easy access to multiple walking and hiking trails, such as the popular Kiwanis Trail, a short 1.6-mile route. Bikers and horseback riders can venture on the Dawkins Line Rail Trail.
The Paintsville Lake State Park is a perfect day-trip outing for a dose of Appalachian nature — but you also have the compelling option to camp here. Thirty-two developed campsites offer a variety of amenities — including laundry facilities and showers — as well as 10 more rustic walk-in campsites, plus a marina where you can rent a houseboat (or fishing boat). For the full rustic experience, know that there's also a lakeside firepit that you can rent. (And if you don't have your own firewood to bring to a campsite, don't worry; firewood is also available to purchase at the campground.) So pack up your camping gear, as well as your marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate, and get ready for a memorable experience in Paintsville.