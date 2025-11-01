An Underrated Kentucky Town Rich In Country Music History And Rustic Charm Lies Nestled In The Appalachians

If you're a big Loretta Lynn fan, it's just a 20-minute drive from Paintsville to the musician's childhood home-turned-museum, Butcher Holler. After purchasing a ticket for a few dollars and arranging a tour at a nearby historic general store, Webb's Grocery, you'll be able to explore the site of this seminal country artist's upbringing. Tripadvisor reviewers say the museum isn't as professionally managed as some of the bigger country music meccas, but it's well worth a visit for diehard fans.

In nearby Staffordsville, you can visit the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum, a cute little museum that's cleaner, easier to visit, and more expansive than Butcher Holler. As the exhibits at the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum demonstrate, Lynn isn't the only country musician to emerge from this region; this corridor of eastern Kentucky has long been a hotbed for sonic successes. The museum's 14 exhibits celebrate the rich musical heritage of this area, which has been pivotal for country artists ranging from Billy Ray Cyrus to The Judds to Chris Stapleton and many others. Each featured musician in the museum has their own section showcasing memorabilia and various ephemera.

A key stop along the Kentucky Music Trail, the museum also offers live music. Visitors can enjoy Front Porch Pickin', a bluegrass performance and jam session held every Thursday at 7 p.m. Entrance is just $3 at the time of writing, making it an accessible and unique way to spend an evening. And if you're a musician, you're in luck: Bring your instrument, and you can join in on the proceedings if you so choose. Paintsville might not be as well-known as music hubs like Olive Hill, but it's a great town to visit if you're a country music fan.