Kentucky's Underrated Music Hub Is Packed With Country Heritage, Bluegrass Jams, And Festivals

The United States contains regional music scenes everywhere, including lesser-known locales like Tulsa, the wildly underrated southern music city that could be the next Nashville or Austin, and the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, home to America's oldest music festival. While Kentucky might put you in mind of bourbon and horse racing, it's also known as the "Bluegrass State" – and for good reason. Look no further than the town of Olive Hill, Kentucky, which boasts the claim to fame of being the birthplace of country music songwriting legend Tom T. Hall, and today is a lively musical hub.

Olive Hill is a prime stop along U.S. 23, also known as the "Country Music Highway": this iconic stretch of the interstate has spawned more country music stars per capita than anywhere else in the world. It's also under two and a half hours by car from Louisville and Cincinnati, and just 90 minutes from Lexington, rendering it an ideal destination for a weekend away from the city.

Rich in cultural capital, this underrated town is a music-lover's paradise. It's chock-full of country and bluegrass musical heritage and a calendar of musical events and festivals to rival a far bigger metropolis. So, pull on your cowboy boots and denim attire, and make your way to this under-the-radar gem.