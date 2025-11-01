Costco's Affordable Hands-Free Light That Users Say Will Improve Your Nighttime Camping Experience

When you're packing for a camping trip, it's important to consider both the infrastructure, such as the five items you will want for a quick and easy camping retreat, as well as the minutiae. It's hard to forget to pack your tent and camp stove when you'll be temporarily living in the great outdoors, but consider all of the smaller things that can make your camping experience all the more enjoyable: Homemade fire starters, ice packs, and emergency whistles are just some of the DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure. Since there's no switch to flip for illumination once the sun sets on your campsite, lighting is also a major element to consider. Flashlights have been a camping staple since their advent over a hundred years ago, but hands-free illumination is a camping game-changer. Costco's affordable, hands-free light will improve your nighttime camping experience, at least that's what product reviews and Reddit users are saying.

The CAT LED Neck Light is available as a two-pack from Costco, for $29.99 for the battery-operated model, and $59.99 for the rechargeable model. It has a score of 4.6 out of 5 with nearly 100 reviews on Costco, and we especially like that it is manufactured by CAT, one of the Caterpillar brands, which is the leading manufacturer worldwide of construction equipment, so it has an industrial-strength pedigree, an important consideration for your outdoor adventure. It is designed as a work light rather than a reading light, offering bright illumination up to 300 lumens for the rechargeable model. While other neck lights designed as reading lights are also well-reviewed and inexpensive across various retail sites, one Reddit user specifically called out the rechargeable CAT LED Neck Light for its ability to illuminate for over 10 hours on one charge.