Costco's High-Tech Cooler Is Basically A Portable Refrigerator And A Massive Upgrade For Car Camping
Anyone who's spent a few days camping with a cooler knows all too well the struggle of soggy food packaging and frequent water dumps and ice refills. But the Igloo 83-Quart Dual Zone Active Cooler, available at Costco, is a reliable, plug-in alternative for travelers who want to spend less time sticking their hands into melted ice slush.
Instead of relying on bags of ice, this high-tech cooler uses a quiet compressor and two independently controlled compartments. That means you can chill your drinks and snacks on one side and keep frozen items on the other, all without a single cube of ice. The temperature can be set anywhere between zero and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, giving you full control over what you pack. And the best part is that it plugs right into your vehicle's auxiliary outlet. But that's not all — when it's not plugged into the car, the cooler plugs into a standard U.S. electrical outlet. This opens up a range of options to keep it running, from portable battery packs to electric generators and campsite electric hookups.
Car campers can boost the cooler's efficiency with a portable power station, like the EF EcoFlow 1800W battery, which can keep it running for hours when you're off grid. Add a compatible portable solar kit and you've got an easy, eco-friendly way to stay powered wherever you roam. So, if you're looking for clever packing hacks for your next long road trip, considering a switch to the Igloo Dual Zone Active Cooler might be well worth the investment.
Why the Igloo Dual Zone Active Cooler is a massive upgrade for car camping
Among the best travel coolers to keep drinks ice cold, the Igloo Dual Zone Active Cooler blows most conventional coolers out of the water. Travelers who've tried it say it's a quiet workhorse, noting how much easier it makes long weekends and warm-weather getaways. At around $900 from Igloo (at the time of writing), it's a lot pricier than a standard cooler. But Costco has it listed for just under $700 online, and shoppers may want to check their local stores for even better deals. Backed by Costco's generous return policy, it's almost a no-brainer for anyone who spends ample time on the road or in the woods.
While most users rave about the cooler, there are some trade-offs worth mentioning. For one, it's heavy. That could cut down on its portability, unless you find a workaround, like this Folding Hand Truck from Troozy. Reviewers also suggest checking the seals to ensure a snug fit. But even those who ran into issues praised Costco's return policy and simple fixes. One Costco reviewer posting as Beamer said they flipped the gasket around and reinserted it to fix the issue. In another instance, they used a self-stick speaker gasket as a DIY solution.
For car campers, it's a step up from a typical cooler. You can prep full meals at home, store ingredients safely during the drive, and enjoy them days later without worrying about spoilage. You'll save money and time on ice runs, and it's versatile enough to work in any scenario. Whether you're road-tripping across the country, setting up a beach picnic (no more digging a hole in the sand to keep your cooler cold all day in the sun), or heading to a remote rental with limited amenities, it's a handy way to keep food fresh and beverages cold without fuss.