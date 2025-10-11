Costco's High-Tech Cooler Is Basically A Portable Refrigerator And A Massive Upgrade For Car Camping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who's spent a few days camping with a cooler knows all too well the struggle of soggy food packaging and frequent water dumps and ice refills. But the Igloo 83-Quart Dual Zone Active Cooler, available at Costco, is a reliable, plug-in alternative for travelers who want to spend less time sticking their hands into melted ice slush.

Instead of relying on bags of ice, this high-tech cooler uses a quiet compressor and two independently controlled compartments. That means you can chill your drinks and snacks on one side and keep frozen items on the other, all without a single cube of ice. The temperature can be set anywhere between zero and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, giving you full control over what you pack. And the best part is that it plugs right into your vehicle's auxiliary outlet. But that's not all — when it's not plugged into the car, the cooler plugs into a standard U.S. electrical outlet. This opens up a range of options to keep it running, from portable battery packs to electric generators and campsite electric hookups.

Car campers can boost the cooler's efficiency with a portable power station, like the EF EcoFlow 1800W battery, which can keep it running for hours when you're off grid. Add a compatible portable solar kit and you've got an easy, eco-friendly way to stay powered wherever you roam. So, if you're looking for clever packing hacks for your next long road trip, considering a switch to the Igloo Dual Zone Active Cooler might be well worth the investment.