The Most Relaxing Tourist Destination In Montana Is A Serene Ranch With Horseback Riding In Wildflower Meadows
Under the vast expanse of the Montana sky is a historic ranch that seamlessly blends the rustic and luxurious in such a way that it has been considered the most relaxing tourist destination in the state. Mountain Sky Guest Ranch is surrounded by the blooming wildflower meadows and flowing waters of Big Creek in Paradise Valley, just over an hour from Bozeman and 40 minutes from the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
Butte and Billings are each 2.5 hours from this serene paradise, making it a perfect place to disconnect and detox in the heart of Montana's remote wilderness. You can explore on horseback across 17,000 acres of rugged terrain under Emigrant Peak that includes the Gallatin National Forest. In fact, experienced riders can do an all-day ride into Yellowstone, since Mountain Sky Ranch is an authorized concessionaire of the park. It is just one of the many exceptional activities the ranch offers that have drawn visitors back over and over again.
The history of Mountain Sky Ranch goes back to 1866, when Nelson Story, one of Montana's most significant entrepreneurs and ranchers, drove his cattle from Texas to Montana and acquired the land on which the ranch stands today. Initially, it was used to house ranchers and shepherds looking for shelter in this high country location, but his son turned it into a dude ranch in 1929 during the stock market crash. This was when well-dressed east coast city dwellers — a.k.a. "dudes" — came out west to try their hand at country living. The ranch offered private bathtubs and electricity, then-modern amenities that became a blueprint of what the ranch is today: a comfortable time capsule that blends the historic and authentic with contemporary conveniences.
Amenities at Mountain Sky Ranch
Currently, Mountain Sky Guest Ranch has 33 cabins with amenities like fireplaces and porches. Some are the original structures built in 1929 and all have a dude ranch aesthetic of wooden features and cowboy touches that allow guests to feel like they're in another time. Since it's one of the largest ranches you can visit in the U.S., it offers seemingly endless opportunities to partake in an activity, all of which are carefully curated and organized by the helpful staff. The most popular is horseback riding, which is available for folks of all ages and skill levels. Visitors can also embark on backcountry hikes, practice their swings on the breathtaking golf course, or indulge in a relaxing spa session.
The family-friendly ranch offers activities and programs for kids, like scavenger hunts, nature walks, and capture-the-flag games. There's also the Wild West Women Adventure Retreat, five-days getaways for women 21 and older. Guests can enjoy fine dining in a beautiful but casual setting, which offers buffets during the day and three to five-course gourmet meals in the evening that feature regional dishes like Basque cake and oven-roasted bison. There's a chance to lounge in the salon by the fireplace before dinner, where you can catch up with others on their day's adventures, which helps create a communal vibe.
Mountain Sky Guest Ranch has a minimum of one-week bookings, and prices for cabins vary based on season and package. Studios begin at about $5,050 and go up to $15,150 for three-person accommodations in the fall, while summer family packages start at $14,350 and increase to $35,875 for spaces that can host up to five.