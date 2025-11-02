This Dollar Tree DIY Disaster Kit Could Be Life-Saving During A Vacation Or Camping Trip
You never know when disaster might strike, and it's always best to be prepared. Whether you're on a camping trip, a road trip, or a vacation away from home, one of the top ways to keep yourself safe is by preparing a DIY disaster kit before you leave. In case of emergency — whether that's a natural disaster, injury, fire, or losing access to electricity or food — having a pre-packed container of essentials nearby can save your life. Keep it in the trunk of your car or in a handy location at home, and make sure it's accessible at all times.
There are a number of ways to DIY a disaster kit, and they don't need to cost a fortune. Dollar Tree, a favorite store for those on a budget, stocks many of the items you might need in an emergency, meaning you can put together a disaster kit without spending a fortune — and without needing to run around a slew of different stores to get your shopping done. You can also pick up a number of Dollar Tree cruise essentials if you're embarking on a cruise for your next adventure.
What to include in your DIY disaster kit
Start building your DIY disaster kit with a watertight container — many stores, including Walmart and Target, sell waterproof and fireproof cases. The first things to buy at Dollar Tree are your first-aid kit items. Be sure you get all the essentials like band-aids, basic pain meds like Tylenol and Advil, antibacterial ointment, and gauze. Next, add toiletries like shampoo, body wash, a toothbrush and toothpaste, along with liquid soap. Wet wipes and hand sanitizer are important items to add for personal sanitation. Don't forget a Dollar Tree flashlight and candles. Remember to get a lighter as well. Dollar Tree has several types to choose from, but the Long Refillable Utility Lighters will serve you best in an emergency, especially if you pack some extra fuel.
Be sure to stock your kit with bottled water — practical not only for drinking, but for washing any injuries — and a variety of canned and dry food. Basic, non-perishable items like canned fruits and vegetables, beans, crackers, dried fruit, nuts, protein bars, granola, and peanut butter are great options — and Dollar Tree carries all of them. Pack a few kitchen essentials like utensils, a towel, a plate, and a bowl, too. Don't forget a can opener if you're including canned food in your disaster kit. Put all your items inside the watertight storage container, and store it in a safe place. Don't forget to check out the best DIY camping hacks and clever road trip packing hacks before you leave home. It's always great to know some tips and tricks for wilderness survival in an emergency.