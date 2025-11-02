​​​​This Dollar Tree DIY Disaster Kit Could Be Life-Saving During A Vacation Or Camping Trip

You never know when disaster might strike, and it's always best to be prepared. Whether you're on a camping trip, a road trip, or a vacation away from home, one of the top ways to keep yourself safe is by preparing a DIY disaster kit before you leave. In case of emergency — whether that's a natural disaster, injury, fire, or losing access to electricity or food — having a pre-packed container of essentials nearby can save your life. Keep it in the trunk of your car or in a handy location at home, and make sure it's accessible at all times.

There are a number of ways to DIY a disaster kit, and they don't need to cost a fortune. Dollar Tree, a favorite store for those on a budget, stocks many of the items you might need in an emergency, meaning you can put together a disaster kit without spending a fortune — and without needing to run around a slew of different stores to get your shopping done. You can also pick up a number of Dollar Tree cruise essentials if you're embarking on a cruise for your next adventure.