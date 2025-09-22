Cruise Essentials At Dollar Tree That The Internet Absolutely Loves
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Let's face it, cruises are expensive. Even after you've booked your ticket and excursions, you still need to buy everything you'll pack, which is also expensive. But seasoned cruisers who don't want to break the bank are utilizing a game-changing secret: Dollar Tree. The discount retailer has become a beloved shopping destination for cruise enthusiasts looking to save money without sacrificing quality on their voyage essentials. These must-haves are for both first-time cruisers who want to avoid overpacking expensive items and experienced cruisers seeking budget-friendly alternatives.
Cruise communities online consistently rave about finding cruise necessities for as low as $1.25 each, often spending around $20 total for bags full of essentials that would cost significantly more elsewhere. One of the most shocking surprises is the amount of name-brand items sold at Dollar Tree, with go-to products available in travel-sized bottles for less than most other stores. From magnetic organizers that make cruise cabin living easier to travel-sized toiletries that save luggage space, Dollar Tree has earned its place at the top of our list for cruise preparation destinations.
Instead of wondering what to pack for a cruise, take these budget recommendations, which come from extensive analysis of cruise community forums, established cruise blogs, and detailed firsthand accounts. So, if you are trying to solve common cruise complaints, save money, and most importantly, avoid having to restock on an essential item at the costly ship store, then continue reading. Keep in mind that not all Dollar Tree locations carry the same products, so check a store near you for exact stock options.
Cabin storage problems? Try magnets!
Did you know that cruise cabin walls are typically magnetic? Seasoned cruisers have learned to utilize magnetic items for organization, especially magnetic hooks, since cruise staterooms are, well, very small. When I cruised last year, the couple in the next cabin had magnetic hooks everywhere — it changed how I thought about cabin space.
Basic magnets can be used to hang papers and documents. You can often find magnetic hooks for bags and jackets at Dollar Tree, and even magnetic boxes that can hold things like earplugs, hair ties, makeup products, and other small essentials. Another fun option is magnetic dry-erase boards that you can hang on your door for other cruise guests to leave you messages. They can also be used as an old-school communication method between families when phone service is lost at sea.
Keep in mind that Dollar Tree hooks can't usually support heavier items like towels and backpacks, so you may need to go to Amazon for more heavy-duty alternatives, like DIYMAG's Heavy Duty Strong Magnetic Hooks that can hold over 30 pounds.
Toilteries are Dollar Tree essentials
I often head to Target before a cruise to stock up on small toiletries, but once I discovered that I can get many of the same, name-brand essentials at Dollar Tree for a fraction of the price, I will never go back to my old ways. Toothpaste, lotion, shampoo, brushes, combs, showercaps, conditioner, body wash, and mouthwash can all be purchased for $1.25 each. Don't want to use any of the brands they have available? You can also get small travel-sized empty toiletry bottles that you can fill with your own products. Plus, one Reddit user states, "Most of their skin care/hygiene products are under the 3.3 oz size limit, so I hit them up for travel friendly cleansers, moisturizers, etc."
It is also a great idea to stock up on essential medicines like painkillers, stomach relief tablets, cough drops, and any other over-the-counter medications that you might need. You can also get first-aid basics and vitamins, all in small, travel-sized quantities, at Dollar Tree.
Buying toiletries at Dollar Tree offers significant cost savings compared to airport or ship prices, TSA-compliant sizes, name-brand options, and perfect portions for cruise durations. Some specialty items, like reef-safe sunscreen or higher-quality products, may require purchasing from other retailers.
Stay healthy with cleaning items from Dollar Tree
Tight quarters on a cruise ship mean that germs can spread like wildfire, and you want to be protected. Cruise ships have thousands of people living, eating, and playing in close quarters, making antibacterial wipes essential for door handles, remotes, light switches, and tables. Luckily, Dollar Tree has lots of ways to help you stay healthy and clean. Clorox-brand disinfecting wipes come in a small travel package, and you can find packs of small hand sanitizers, too. If you are not a fan of washing your hands with bar soap, then you might want to grab a small bottle of liquid hand soap as well, since many cruises don't offer it.
For laundry, you can find individually-packaged, stain-removing wipes or OxiClean mini stain remover pens, both of which are awesome for removing accidental spills from clothing. Look for travel-sized detergent and small boxes of dryer sheets in the laundry aisle, in case your cruise has self-service machines. And for clothing that has been shoved in a suitcase, The Crazy Cruise Lady suggests grabbing a bottle of wrinkle spray to replace your iron.
Miscellaneous entertainment must-haves
There have been numerous occasions where I have been sitting around with friends on a cruise and whipped out my deck of cards to pass the time. Even though there is typically plenty to do on a ship, you may want to avoid some of the cruise activities that are just total money-wasters, so pull out a playing card deck on the ship deck instead. You can buy one for close to a dollar at Dollar Tree.
Other fun entertainment options include cheap pool toys, goggles, coloring books, sudoku, pens, paper, notebooks, and even mini speakers that you can use to play music when you are unwinding in your cabin or getting ready for the night. One user on the Cruise Blog recommends stocking up on non-perishable snacks and candy before your trip: "I was impressed by the selection of snacks available, as many were name brands. Those road-tripping to their cruise port might want to consider stocking up on snacks at the dollar store to save money during their journey."
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when planning a cruise, but for seasoned travelers, it's a gold mine of affordable essentials. Add it to your arsenal of cruise packing tips and get ready to pack smarter without draining your budget. Save your money for the things that really matter on the high seas!