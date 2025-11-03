This Folsom Airbnb Feels Like A Castle On Seven Acres With A Wraparound Deck And Private River Access
On the Bayou of Louisiana, you'll find more than just New Orleans. This stretch of waterfront has affordable getaways with scenic boardwalks and rich cajun history. One of them, an hour's drive north of NOLA, is the village of Folsom. This rural escape, established in the early 1900's, gives visitors another slice of Louisiana's pie, sprinkled with wildlife centers, retro cafes, and Renaissance-style rental stays. The countryside town is a peaceful getaway from all the noise, offering budget-friendly Airbnbs that will make you feel like royalty, such as this stunning castle-style home in Folsom that sits on 7-acres of land and costs $370 per night.
The three-bed two-and-a-half-bath property is a magical hidden gem, giving visitors real life fantasy with a modern-day twist. The spacious and elegant interior also includes wooded floors and cabinets, a granite kitchen counter top, and a fireplace which together not only elevate the space but also help balance the vacation home's antique, rustic exterior. The near floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room provides a cozy lookout to the forested outdoors; it's especially pleasing during the fall to see the vibrant foliage. A step into the primary bedroom is worth the per-night price alone, with its large king bed and entry to the outside balcony built into the trees, like a luxurious treehouse hideaway. While you'll never want to leave once you step inside, wait until you explore the home's surrounding area and private scenic river access.
The exterior amenities of this Folsom Airbnb property
The gorgeous residence is straight out of a storybook with its patches of red brick and its vine-laced entrances. However, its most unique feature is the double wraparound balconies. Here, you'll find furniture sets to relax on while up in the trees, a television for your entertainment, and a wooded railing allowing you to safely walk around the home and take in the incredible view. The main living area is an outdoor-indoor concept perfect for hosting (but only up to 16 people, as per the listing description). There's a mini bar and tons of fans to beat the hot Louisiana heat. You'll also find open entryways that lead to picnic tables where you can catch some fresh air. The patio also has a charming swinging bench with lush surrounding greenery.
The fantasy-like building has a wooded trail leading to a creek out back, which a few reviewers mentioned they took a little dip in. The best part is that the reviews for this property match the photos, which is a green flag (however, here are some Airbnb red flags to look out for). The town's main attractions are spending time at wildlife centers or heading to the Sunflower Farm and Ranch for horseback riding. Folsom encourages you to sit back and connect with nature. Also, if you're looking for an Airbnb, check out the company's newest features that turn your stay into a high-end retreat with professional chefs and wellness amenities.