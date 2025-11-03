This Folsom Airbnb Feels Like A Castle On Seven Acres With A Wraparound Deck And Private River Access

On the Bayou of Louisiana, you'll find more than just New Orleans. This stretch of waterfront has affordable getaways with scenic boardwalks and rich cajun history. One of them, an hour's drive north of NOLA, is the village of Folsom. This rural escape, established in the early 1900's, gives visitors another slice of Louisiana's pie, sprinkled with wildlife centers, retro cafes, and Renaissance-style rental stays. The countryside town is a peaceful getaway from all the noise, offering budget-friendly Airbnbs that will make you feel like royalty, such as this stunning castle-style home in Folsom that sits on 7-acres of land and costs $370 per night.

The three-bed two-and-a-half-bath property is a magical hidden gem, giving visitors real life fantasy with a modern-day twist. The spacious and elegant interior also includes wooded floors and cabinets, a granite kitchen counter top, and a fireplace which together not only elevate the space but also help balance the vacation home's antique, rustic exterior. The near floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room provides a cozy lookout to the forested outdoors; it's especially pleasing during the fall to see the vibrant foliage. A step into the primary bedroom is worth the per-night price alone, with its large king bed and entry to the outside balcony built into the trees, like a luxurious treehouse hideaway. While you'll never want to leave once you step inside, wait until you explore the home's surrounding area and private scenic river access.