Airbnb's Newest Features Turn Your Stay Into A High-End Hotel-Like Escape With Professional Chefs And Wellness
What began in 2007 as three San Franciscans hosting guests in their home has grown into a global platform connecting over 2 billion travelers with 8 million listings across 220 countries and regions in the world. Over nearly two decades, Airbnb has evolved from simple short-term rentals to include Luxury Retreats, Icon properties, and Airbnb Experiences. In summer 2025, the company raised the bar again with Airbnb Services, a new feature that lets users book add-ons like private chefs and wellness treatments, transforming a stay into a high-end, hotel-like experience.
Airbnb has long been ahead of the curve in the vacation rental platform space, so much so that its name has become both a noun and a verb in modern travel. While Airbnb has offered travelers more privacy, authenticity, and often better value, it has lacked some of the full-service perks that make hotels appealing. Think on-site restaurants, gyms, and room service, amenities that often serve as the tipping point when deciding whether to book a hotel or an Airbnb. With its latest service offering, the platform is finally bridging the gap between the two.
Alongside this new push, Airbnb has also made upgrades to its Experiences feature, which originally launched in 2016. Now streamlined into five curated categories across 650 cities, from outdoor activities to art-focused outings, the upgraded platform focuses on quality over quantity. The standout addition is Airbnb Originals, a new tier of experiences exclusive to Airbnb, led by vetted experts. For example, you could hit the waves with professional surfer Danny Fuller in Malibu or forage for your own meal with published author and nutritionist Simon Hill.
Everything you need to know about using the new Airbnb feature
Airbnb Services is launching 10 categories across 260 cities, with more locations and services to follow. Some of the most anticipated categories include private chefs, in-home spa treatments and massages, personal training with certified professionals — including world-famous athletes — as well as photography, hair, makeup, and nail services. These upgrades open the door to using Airbnb for everything from hosting wedding receptions to indulgent, celebratory retreats. Airbnb's co-founder and CEO, Brian Chesky, summed it up best at the company's official product release: "People choose hotels for their services. People choose Airbnbs for the space. ... Now, we're giving you the best of both worlds—amazing homes with services that make them even more special."
All services will be vetted and verified, with providers averaging 10 years of experience in their field. We're talking celebrity makeup artists and Michelin-starred chefs. The price point will vary depending on the service, but many will start under $50, so it's not all five-star rates and famous faces. Once you've booked your stay, the app will recommend nearby Services and Experiences that are worth booking. After signing up, the app curates a personalized itinerary under the "Trips" tab, with the times and details of your bookings laid out clearly. This function is a bit like having your own virtual travel agent. The app's refreshed messaging tab also makes it easier to contact your hosts with all the important questions about your booking.
The best part? These services are available to anyone with an Airbnb account, not just Airbnb guests. Whether you're in your hometown or staying in an Airbnb, you can book them with ease. This forward-thinking move positions Airbnb to compete directly with platforms like Expedia, Get Your Guide, and Booking.com, offering a seamless mix of lodging and experiences all in one place.