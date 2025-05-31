Airbnb's Newest Features Turn Your Stay Into A High-End Hotel-Like Escape With Professional Chefs And Wellness

What began in 2007 as three San Franciscans hosting guests in their home has grown into a global platform connecting over 2 billion travelers with 8 million listings across 220 countries and regions in the world. Over nearly two decades, Airbnb has evolved from simple short-term rentals to include Luxury Retreats, Icon properties, and Airbnb Experiences. In summer 2025, the company raised the bar again with Airbnb Services, a new feature that lets users book add-ons like private chefs and wellness treatments, transforming a stay into a high-end, hotel-like experience.

Airbnb has long been ahead of the curve in the vacation rental platform space, so much so that its name has become both a noun and a verb in modern travel. While Airbnb has offered travelers more privacy, authenticity, and often better value, it has lacked some of the full-service perks that make hotels appealing. Think on-site restaurants, gyms, and room service, amenities that often serve as the tipping point when deciding whether to book a hotel or an Airbnb. With its latest service offering, the platform is finally bridging the gap between the two.

Alongside this new push, Airbnb has also made upgrades to its Experiences feature, which originally launched in 2016. Now streamlined into five curated categories across 650 cities, from outdoor activities to art-focused outings, the upgraded platform focuses on quality over quantity. The standout addition is Airbnb Originals, a new tier of experiences exclusive to Airbnb, led by vetted experts. For example, you could hit the waves with professional surfer Danny Fuller in Malibu or forage for your own meal with published author and nutritionist Simon Hill.