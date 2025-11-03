Colorado's 'City Of Gold Mines' Blends Festivals, Historic Hotels, And Hikes Along The 'Trails Of Gold'

While Rocky Mountain towns were once filled with gold seekers, now, they're full of people seeking high-altitude year-round fun. But some of these towns — like Victor, Colorado — offer not just opportunities for hiking and other forms of outdoor recreation but also for a bit of historical and cultural enlightenment, too. This town of just over 400 people hosts several vibrant festivals each year and proudly celebrates its roots as the epicenter of a massive gold rush in the 1800s. Today, the town is a charming as well as scenic getaway — especially in summer, when the sun often shines and temperatures rarely rise above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. It also feels like a bit of a time capsule, with preserved buildings from the late 1800s, mining relics, and not even a single stoplight.

Known as the "City of Gold Mines," Victor is an easy 90-minute day trip from Colorado Springs, the home of the stunning Garden of the Gods park, a place that rivals national parks for its red rock beauty. The town is also a scenic two-and-a-half-hour drive from Denver International Airport, making it a great weekend trip or an add-on to a broader itinerary, like an iconic Colorado ski trip. If you decide to stay overnight, book a room at the historic Victor Hotel and Restaurant, located right on Victor Avenue, the town's main street. Rates are reasonable at the elegant Victorian-era hotel, under $200 per night, as of this writing. From there, you can stroll to the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, housed in an 1899 building. The museum offers two floors of artifacts, photos, books, and displays depicting the town's gold mining era. Admission is just $10 for all ages, and in the summer, panning for gold and gems is included — a fun activity for the kids.