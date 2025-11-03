Colorado's 'City Of Gold Mines' Blends Festivals, Historic Hotels, And Hikes Along The 'Trails Of Gold'
While Rocky Mountain towns were once filled with gold seekers, now, they're full of people seeking high-altitude year-round fun. But some of these towns — like Victor, Colorado — offer not just opportunities for hiking and other forms of outdoor recreation but also for a bit of historical and cultural enlightenment, too. This town of just over 400 people hosts several vibrant festivals each year and proudly celebrates its roots as the epicenter of a massive gold rush in the 1800s. Today, the town is a charming as well as scenic getaway — especially in summer, when the sun often shines and temperatures rarely rise above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. It also feels like a bit of a time capsule, with preserved buildings from the late 1800s, mining relics, and not even a single stoplight.
Known as the "City of Gold Mines," Victor is an easy 90-minute day trip from Colorado Springs, the home of the stunning Garden of the Gods park, a place that rivals national parks for its red rock beauty. The town is also a scenic two-and-a-half-hour drive from Denver International Airport, making it a great weekend trip or an add-on to a broader itinerary, like an iconic Colorado ski trip. If you decide to stay overnight, book a room at the historic Victor Hotel and Restaurant, located right on Victor Avenue, the town's main street. Rates are reasonable at the elegant Victorian-era hotel, under $200 per night, as of this writing. From there, you can stroll to the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, housed in an 1899 building. The museum offers two floors of artifacts, photos, books, and displays depicting the town's gold mining era. Admission is just $10 for all ages, and in the summer, panning for gold and gems is included — a fun activity for the kids.
Find trails and a troll!
In its heyday, nearly 20,000 people lived in Victor, supporting the operations of more than 500 mines, earning it its "City of Mines" nickname. By mid-century, most of those mines had closed, but many remnants of that era remain. Today, you can explore them on foot along the Trails of Gold, a network of historic interpretive trails with sweeping views and epic names, like Gold Camp and Battle Mountain. Lace up your hiking boots and imagine what life was like for the prospectors who came to strike it rich. But keep in mind: Victor sits at nearly 10,000 feet in elevation, so pace yourself and know your limits before heading out.
One of the most surprising stops along the Trails of Gold is a giant troll sculpture named Rita the Rock Planter. Created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo using recycled materials, Rita appears to be filling holes with large rocks, a nod to the mines left behind. To reach her, take the Little Grouse Mountain Trail, the trailhead for which is about one mile west of Victor on Highway 67. Park near the trailhead and follow a short path marked by colorful birdhouses. Another great option is the Vindicator Valley Trail, which winds past historic mines with interpretive signs along the way. The trail is a 2-mile loop but does have some steep sections. At the high point of the trail, you'll get a clear view of a Victor mine that's still in operation.
Festivals and fun in Victor
Victor's gold rush legacy also lives on through its colorful events. The town's longest-running tradition, Gold Rush Days, began in 1895 as a "World Celebration" in honor of town founder Victor C. Adams. Now held each third weekend in July, it's Colorado's oldest continuously held festival. Expect burro races, parades, vintage baseball, mining games, live music, and family-friendly fun. Other annual events include the Victor Gem & Mineral Show in June and Victor Celebrates the Arts, a Labor Day weekend show and sale where all artwork is painted en plein air, meaning that all of the paintings for sale will have been created within 10 miles of town during the week leading up to the event. In 2024, more than 50 artists participated.
Be sure to grab a Historic Victor Walking Tour brochure from the Visitor Center at the Alta Vista Railroad Depot, at the corner of Victor Avenue and 3rd Street, to explore the rich history at your own pace. Along the route, you'll find 15 signs that tell the stories of the history and architecture of the community. For a more curated experience, book a spot on "The Stranger Side of Victor" tour, which is offered on select Saturdays.
While strolling around downtown Victor, don't miss the Victor Trading Company, where owners Samuel and Karen Morrison handcraft brooms and other traditional items using 19th-century techniques. The shop's quirky wall of brooms alone is worth a visit. There are no chain stores or restaurants in Victor, so you know each purchase supports the town's small economy and deep-rooted heritage.