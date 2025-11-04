This Coastal Village Getaway Is An Island Haven With Some Of New Zealand's Best Dining

New Zealand is packed with spectacular natural scenery, from the snow-capped mountains of the South Island to the volcanoes of the North Island. Visit the luxurious getaway of Waiheke Island and you'll find the beautiful coastal village of Oneroa. With a pristine beach, hiking trails, and unbeatable food and drink, this is one destination you can't miss on a trip to New Zealand.

Oneroa is on Waiheke Island, which is located in the Hauraki Gulf near Auckland on the North Island. Waiheke is one of the best islands to live on, but it's also perfect for a day trip or weekend break thanks to its proximity to Auckland. Fullers360 operates regular passenger ferries between downtown Auckland and Waiheke Island, while SeaLink offers vehicle ferry services. The ferry takes about 40 minutes; from the ferry terminal on Waiheke Island, it's about a mile to Oneroa.