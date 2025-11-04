This Coastal Village Getaway Is An Island Haven With Some Of New Zealand's Best Dining
New Zealand is packed with spectacular natural scenery, from the snow-capped mountains of the South Island to the volcanoes of the North Island. Visit the luxurious getaway of Waiheke Island and you'll find the beautiful coastal village of Oneroa. With a pristine beach, hiking trails, and unbeatable food and drink, this is one destination you can't miss on a trip to New Zealand.
Oneroa is on Waiheke Island, which is located in the Hauraki Gulf near Auckland on the North Island. Waiheke is one of the best islands to live on, but it's also perfect for a day trip or weekend break thanks to its proximity to Auckland. Fullers360 operates regular passenger ferries between downtown Auckland and Waiheke Island, while SeaLink offers vehicle ferry services. The ferry takes about 40 minutes; from the ferry terminal on Waiheke Island, it's about a mile to Oneroa.
Discover foodie delights in Oneroa
Oneroa is known for its food and drink scene, and there's nowhere better to taste-test this than at the Oyster Inn. This award-winning bistro serves coastal-inspired dishes with a focus on local and organic ingredients — their oysters are delivered daily from Waiheke Island's Te Matuku farm. Snag a table on their veranda for phenomenal views across Oneroa Bay.
The Courtyard Restaurant and Garden Bar has a Mediterranean-inspired menu plus fresh seafood, while Red Crab Waiheke boasts impeccable Thai dishes. Head to Wai Kitchen for brunch favorites and a relaxed cafe vibe. Wherever you choose to go, you'll eat well in Oneroa.
Waiheke is known as the "Island of Wine," and there are a number of spots to sample local wines around Oneroa. Waiheke Wine Center in the village sells a huge selection of Waiheke wines, and also offers in-store tastings on Fridays. Cable Bay Vineyards has elegant, hand-crafted wines from chardonnay to syrah — cellar door tours and tastings are available. Visit Mudbrick Vineyard for hand-picked wines in a romantic setting; dine at their bistro or restaurant, book a tasting, or tour their vineyard.
What to do in Oneroa
Besides the food and drink venues around this island haven, Oneroa is best known for its stunning beach. Oneroa Beach is perfect for swimming, with Caribbean-like water and a long stretch of sand, as well as watersports like kayaking and paddleboarding. If you want to avoid the crowds, head to Little Oneroa Beach — at low tide, you can walk around the rocks from Oneroa Beach, otherwise there is a trail over the hill.
Hikers will love the Northern Walk around Matiatia, Owhanake, and Oneroa, which is 5.6 miles and will take around two hours. Soak up great views over the island and the Haruaki Gulf as you go. For a shorter stroll, walk the Oneroa Art Path — this mile-long trail takes you past some of the best public art in the village. See more superb artwork at Waiheke Community Art Gallery, which has displays of over 100 local and New Zealand artists each year. If you're spending 10 days in New Zealand and visiting Auckland, be sure to add on a visit to Oneroa on Waiheke Island.