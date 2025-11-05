Portland's Sacred Sanctuary Is A Serene Garden With Soft Surroundings For Peaceful Reflection
There is no shortage of scenic landscapes in the Pacific Northwest. This spot, however, is definitely unique. Still green and mossy, the sacred sanctuary in Portland, Oregon, is a serene garden with soft surroundings for peaceful reflection. And, it may just be the most unique place of worship in the city.
The Grotto in Portland (also known as The National Sanctuary of Our Sorrowful Mother) was built in 1924. What began as a Roman Catholic place of worship dedicated to Mary, "Our Sorrowful Mother," this sanctuary is now open to the public and attracts tourists and people of all faiths throughout the year — not just worshipers — seeking quiet reflection, stunning architecture, and scenic greenery in the city. You certainly don't need to be Catholic, or religious at all for that matter, to take something from this space. The mellow vibes you'll find here and around the city are one of the biggest differences between Portland and Seattle if you're looking for a slower and quieter scene.
Separated into two sections, The Grotto spans 62 acres, only eight miles outside of Portland proper. Around 300,000 people make the trek to visit this spot every year to take in the Grotto's unique design and stunning gardens. The spot has merged religious iconography with a park, fully utilizing the Pacific Northwest's lush green atmosphere to its advantage. If you're looking for a spot to meditate, the 'quietest city in America' is the perfect destination out West for an unusually tranquil urban vacation.
Two levels to explore based on your budget
The Grotto has two levels. Visiting the sanctuary's lower level is completely free of charge. Here, you'll find the unique outdoor cathedral. This spot was carved out of a 110-foot basalt cliff, and inside it is filled with candles and flowers. The statue inside was modeled after and intended to be a direct replica of Michelangelo's famous Pieta. Mary holding Jesus' body after the crucifixion is only one of many statues you'll find here. To visit, you can just walk in on any day from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and enjoy the sculptures and greenery surrounding the altar.
In the upper level, you'll find the botanical gardens. It costs $9.95 for adults, $8.95 for seniors, and $4.95 for children between the ages of six and 11 years of age to visit the upper level. Children under six are allowed in for free with an adult. The gardens are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the summer and close a bit earlier in the winter. Assume that when the sun starts to go down, you should be heading out. Up top, you'll find a separate meditation chapel from the cathedral in the lower level. This structure, which is much more modern than the church downstairs, has won several architectural awards and is worth visiting as much as the gardens. There is an elevator up, which is accessible for people of all ages and movement abilities. Between the meditation space, the peace garden, and rows of trees to wander through, this is definitely an oasis perfect for reflection just outside the hectic city. It may even compete with the 14 best botanical gardens in America, according to Reddit, another of which is also in Portland.