Portland's Sacred Sanctuary Is A Serene Garden With Soft Surroundings For Peaceful Reflection

There is no shortage of scenic landscapes in the Pacific Northwest. This spot, however, is definitely unique. Still green and mossy, the sacred sanctuary in Portland, Oregon, is a serene garden with soft surroundings for peaceful reflection. And, it may just be the most unique place of worship in the city.

The Grotto in Portland (also known as The National Sanctuary of Our Sorrowful Mother) was built in 1924. What began as a Roman Catholic place of worship dedicated to Mary, "Our Sorrowful Mother," this sanctuary is now open to the public and attracts tourists and people of all faiths throughout the year — not just worshipers — seeking quiet reflection, stunning architecture, and scenic greenery in the city. You certainly don't need to be Catholic, or religious at all for that matter, to take something from this space. The mellow vibes you'll find here and around the city are one of the biggest differences between Portland and Seattle if you're looking for a slower and quieter scene.

Separated into two sections, The Grotto spans 62 acres, only eight miles outside of Portland proper. Around 300,000 people make the trek to visit this spot every year to take in the Grotto's unique design and stunning gardens. The spot has merged religious iconography with a park, fully utilizing the Pacific Northwest's lush green atmosphere to its advantage. If you're looking for a spot to meditate, the 'quietest city in America' is the perfect destination out West for an unusually tranquil urban vacation.