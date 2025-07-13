The 'Quietest City In America' Is The Perfect Destination Out West For An Unusually Tranquil Urban Vacation

This one might be surprising for some fellow Americans, but German-based car rental company SIXT has named Portland, Oregon, the quietest city in America and the fourth-most underrated quiet city globally that should be on travelers' lists in 2025. It based its findings on noise pollution, population density — which is over 635,000 people in Portland, per the U.S. Census Bureau — and access to peaceful green spaces. If we look at the latter, then the rationale makes a lot of sense. Outside of the trendy city, known for its delicious coffee, Portland has the largest urban forest in the U.S., magical mountain peaks, and cascading waterfalls that invite you into a state of serenity, and the only soundtrack is nature itself.

You don't need to travel 80 miles outside the city to find tranquility, either. Even within town, spots like the Japanese Garden and the International Rose Test Garden offer peaceful retreats in the middle of urban life. For travelers seeking a balance of culture, calm, and natural beauty, Portland delivers an experience that feels both restorative and inspiring, and it might just be beside your favorite cozy coffee shop.