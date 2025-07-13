The 'Quietest City In America' Is The Perfect Destination Out West For An Unusually Tranquil Urban Vacation
This one might be surprising for some fellow Americans, but German-based car rental company SIXT has named Portland, Oregon, the quietest city in America and the fourth-most underrated quiet city globally that should be on travelers' lists in 2025. It based its findings on noise pollution, population density — which is over 635,000 people in Portland, per the U.S. Census Bureau — and access to peaceful green spaces. If we look at the latter, then the rationale makes a lot of sense. Outside of the trendy city, known for its delicious coffee, Portland has the largest urban forest in the U.S., magical mountain peaks, and cascading waterfalls that invite you into a state of serenity, and the only soundtrack is nature itself.
You don't need to travel 80 miles outside the city to find tranquility, either. Even within town, spots like the Japanese Garden and the International Rose Test Garden offer peaceful retreats in the middle of urban life. For travelers seeking a balance of culture, calm, and natural beauty, Portland delivers an experience that feels both restorative and inspiring, and it might just be beside your favorite cozy coffee shop.
Where to find Portland's peaceful and quiet areas
It almost seems contradictory to mainstream some of Portland's most serene forested lands and points of interest, as the whole point is to keep them quiet, but we'll let you in on some of the secret spots. For starters, skip the more crowded entrances to Forest Park and head to the lesser-known trailheads like Newton Road or Springville – although, it is important to note that these routes are considered moderately challenging. You'll find yourself deep in the woods with only mossy branches and birdsong for company. For those seeking a more calming, beginner-friendly walk, Trillium Lake is a scenic gem. Just outside Portland, this tranquil loop offers breathtaking views of Mount Hood reflected in still waters, making it perfect for a peaceful nature fix without the uphill climb.
For the city crawlers, a visit to the Portland Japanese Garden in Washington Park is as close as you'll get to zen without leaving the country, especially if you visit early in the morning. It's peaceful corners like these that likely earned Portland its spot on SIXT's list, proof that even a vibrant city can offer true quiet when you know where to look. Want to explore more of Oregon's natural landscape? Follow in pioneer footsteps and witness Oregon scenery on this historic Western road trip.