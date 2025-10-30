Cruise Passenger Tragically Dies After Being Left Behind On Remote Australian Island

It's uncommon to get left behind at a cruise port, but it does happen occasionally. Tragedy struck an Australian family on October 25, 2025, when 80-year-old Suzanne Rees was left behind by her cruise ship on a remote island in the Great Barrier Reef, one of Australia's top coastal getaways. Earlier that day, she disembarked the Coral Adventurer for a shore excursion on Lizard Island. The experience included a hike up to "Cook's Look," which is famously associated with Captain James Cook's 1770 voyage through the reef. Sadly, Rees never made it back to the ship, and the incident is raising questions about what went wrong.

Most descriptions say the hike to Cook's Look has steep segments, so completing the roughly 2.5-mile trek is challenging for most. Along the hike up, Rees wasn't feeling well. Rees was then reportedly asked to return to the ship — on her own (via AP News). "Then the ship left, apparently without doing a passenger count. At some stage in that sequence, or shortly after, Mum died, alone," Rees' daughter Katherine told the outlet.

The ship's crew didn't realize she was missing until later that night, with police alerted at 11:45 p.m. Her body was found the next day about 50 meters off the trail. While this incident is under investigation by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and Queensland authorities, they described the circumstances of her death as "sudden and non-suspicious." But Rees's family wants answers, and they've requested a coronial inquest into the tragedy. "I hope that the coronial inquiry will find out what the company should have done that might have saved Mum's life," Katherine Rees said, according to Australia's ABC News.