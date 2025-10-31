Hurricane Melissa Shows Why Travel Insurance Is A Must For Caribbean Trips

One of the worst storms in Jamaica's history hit the island this week in the form of Hurricane Melissa, a Caribbean superstorm superceding even Katrina's intensity, and, according to experts, "the strongest storm on the planet this year." Hurricane Category 5 Melissa, upon landing in Jamaica on October 28, unleashed catastrophic damage — flooding homes, downing power lines, wiping out roads, and destroying entire neighborhoods — leaving a rising death toll. As of October 30, at least 30 were confirmed dead across the region, as Melissa scourged Cuba and the Bahamas, barreling toward Bermuda. Nearly 72% of Jamaica's population is without power. The devastation is heartbreaking for residents, particularly since the island was still reeling from Hurricane Beryl in 2024. And for many travelers, Hurricane Melissa turned dream vacations into logistical nightmares — an all-too-common reality during the Caribbean's hurricane season, the riskiest time to visit.

Jamaica, beloved by travelers for its gorgeous beaches, small seaside towns, and all-inclusive, luxury resorts, had about 25,000 international visitors when Melissa struck. All have reportedly been accounted for, though many remain stranded as they wait for flights to resume. Ahead of the storm, Jamaica closed its two main international airports — Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay – though Kingston reopened for relief flights on Wednesday and some commercial flights on Thursday. Jamaican cruise ports are currently closed to both passengers and shipping; cruise lines from Carnival to Margaritaville have rerouted itineraries.

Visitors face unexpected costs for extended stays, rebooked flights, or damaged property. Those who purchased comprehensive travel insurance before the storm was named are now discovering the value of that decision, while those who did not — or purchased it too late — are finding out the hard way that it may have been worth it.