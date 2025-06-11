Jamaica's Hidden Beach Town Is A Delightful Resort Alternative To Experience Authentic Caribbean Life
Most visitors to Jamaica come to the island for its all-inclusive resorts — those classic adult theme parks where you can sip sugary cocktails at breakfast, float tipsily in the pool by noon, and show up sunburned for dinner, with Reggae music reminding you where you are. Of course, Jamaica has incredible beach resorts for that perfect vacation vibe. But, aside from being a resort hot spot, Jamaica is a gorgeous island with friendly people and beautiful culture. It's worth getting off the beaten path to explore these hidden gems and experience the local way of life. Treasure Beach is one such gem, remotely situated away from the busy tourist hubs around Jamaica. Treasure Beach offers an authentic slice of island life with hospitable residents, great food, and locally-owned small businesses that emphasize "community tourism."
Most travelers fly into Montego Bay on the north side of the island, or Kingston, the capital city on the south side of the island. Treasure Beach, tucked in the southwest corner, is more than two hours of overland travel away from both Montego Bay and Kingston, so to get there, you'll want to arrange ground transportation. You can rent a car, though rentals can be pricey and the roads unpredictable, so hiring a driver may be helpful.
In May of 2025, Jamaica officially moved to a safer travel tier, a decision made by the U.S. State Department in response to reduced crime rates and safety concerns. While it's always important to stay vigilant when visiting a foreign country, travelers can definitely have an enjoyable time in Jamaica with the right precautions.
Eat and explore like a local in Treasure Beach, Jamaica
Considered one of the best beaches in Jamaica, Treasure Beach in St. Elizabeth Parish is a stretch of several beaches with small bays and fishing villages built around them. The bays that comprise Treasure Beach are Billy's, Calabash, Fort Charles, Great, and Frenchman's. Whereas many of Jamaica's better-known resort beaches have white sand, Treasure Beach sands are both golden and brown. Treasure Beach is a laid-back spot to spend your Jamaican vacation with local flavor. Even Jamaicans say the energy here is unmatched.
Because these are fishing villages, the fish here is typically seasonal and incredibly delicious, often served fried. "Bammy" is a traditional cassava root flatbread that pairs with both fish and the classic Jamaican jerk-style chicken, which you'll often see at road-side food stands. If you see Blue Mountain coffee on the menu, order it — this world-famous bean is grown in the lush Blue Mountains of east Jamaica.
There are plenty of great spots to stay on Treasure Beach, but one of the best is Jakes Hotel on Calabash Bay, a delightfully eclectic waterfront property with a variety of unique villas and bungalows decorated in reclaimed items, shell-and-wood walls, and bohemian art. Referred to as "the heart and soul of the community" by Condé Nast Traveler, Jakes is the perfect basecamp for your trip to southwest Jamaica and Treasure Beach. Jakes has a few dining options serving locally-sourced, seasonal meals, with the ever-changing menu scrawled on a blackboard in colorful chalk. The hotel's Driftwood Spa is an open-air facility that offers a variety of treatments, including a "café mocha body scrub" and "coco-mango body buff."
Adventures and day trips from Treasure Beach
Treasure Beach offers countless opportunities for adventure. Jakes Hotel organizes day trip excursions of all kinds, including farm tours, snorkeling, hikes, and even bar crawls. Venture out and take a walking tour of Treasure Beach with Lilieth Lynch, a certified local guide who will fascinate you with her knowledgeable storytelling. Eat local ackee and salt fish at Pardy's or Smurf's Cafe, local favorites where you'll make friends with strangers, then head to Frenchman's Bay for a swim and lunch at the popular Frenchman's Reef restaurant.
The region is also home to an incredible destination bar. Often called the coolest bar in the world, Pelican Bar is located just off of Treasure Beach's shores. Made of driftwood, rising above the Caribbean Sea on stilts, and only accessible by boat, Pelican Bar is a great spot to eat fresh lobster and drink a cold Red Stripe. You can swim, snorkel, and frolic around the structure in between bites. Just be forewarned that it's cash only, and there's no toilet on site!
For a half-day adventure, explore YS Falls, located about 30 miles or an hour's drive up into the rainforest away from Treasure Beach. You can zipline over the trees and massive waterfalls, go bird watching for species like olive-throated parakeets, Jamaican parrots, and tiny Vervain hummingbirds, and stroll the expansive gardens. Or, take it easy and spend the day tubing down the river and soaking in the clear natural springs.
Not far from YS Falls, yet another 30-mile drive from Treasure Beach, is Appleton Estate, a beautiful sugarcane farm that produces rum. You can take tours, taste samples, shop, and more. All of this simply scratches the surface of Treasure Beach, but as Anthony Bourdain said, "I'm a big believer in winging it."