Jamaica's Hidden Beach Town Is A Delightful Resort Alternative To Experience Authentic Caribbean Life

Most visitors to Jamaica come to the island for its all-inclusive resorts — those classic adult theme parks where you can sip sugary cocktails at breakfast, float tipsily in the pool by noon, and show up sunburned for dinner, with Reggae music reminding you where you are. Of course, Jamaica has incredible beach resorts for that perfect vacation vibe. But, aside from being a resort hot spot, Jamaica is a gorgeous island with friendly people and beautiful culture. It's worth getting off the beaten path to explore these hidden gems and experience the local way of life. Treasure Beach is one such gem, remotely situated away from the busy tourist hubs around Jamaica. Treasure Beach offers an authentic slice of island life with hospitable residents, great food, and locally-owned small businesses that emphasize "community tourism."

Most travelers fly into Montego Bay on the north side of the island, or Kingston, the capital city on the south side of the island. Treasure Beach, tucked in the southwest corner, is more than two hours of overland travel away from both Montego Bay and Kingston, so to get there, you'll want to arrange ground transportation. You can rent a car, though rentals can be pricey and the roads unpredictable, so hiring a driver may be helpful.

In May of 2025, Jamaica officially moved to a safer travel tier, a decision made by the U.S. State Department in response to reduced crime rates and safety concerns. While it's always important to stay vigilant when visiting a foreign country, travelers can definitely have an enjoyable time in Jamaica with the right precautions.