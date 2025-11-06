Costco's Trendy Suitcase Is A Reliable Gem You Can Find For Cheap

Traveling is one of the most rewarding experiences — and it can also be very expensive. That's why avid travelers need reliable pieces of luggage that are worth the price, like the Samsonite Blackstone 2-piece set, available from Costco. While some savvy travelers stuff everything into one carry-on, many still use large suitcase sets, and top-end suitcases can be pretty expensive. Highly rated luggage brands like TravelPro have hardside sets starting at $300, while travel favorites like Briggs & Riley typically have single pieces starting at $675 or more. While it may be worth the investment to some, others just want luggage that's affordable and reliable. And that's exactly what you get with the Samsonite Blackstone.

Samsonite's Blackstone set is made for travelers who prioritize affordability. Each piece comes with a TSA-compliant numerical lock, and the usual features of a hardside luggage set, like 360-degree spinning wheels and an adjustable handle. The handle also has a multi-stop system, allowing you to set its height at whatever is comfortable for you. It comes with a polycarbonate shell, which is far more durable and shock-absorbent than its most common alternative — ABS plastic. Hardside luggage made with polycarbonate shells are usually more expensive than their ABS counterparts. However, Samsonite's Blackstone set is still in the same price range as ABS plastic luggage sets, making it an excellent choice if you're looking for affordable but durable luggage.

To accurately review this product, we compared it to similar items from other highly rated brands as well as lesser known but more affordable luggage sets in the same price range. We also looked at the product specifications and user reviews to make our assessment.