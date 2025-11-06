Costco's Trendy Suitcase Is A Reliable Gem You Can Find For Cheap
Traveling is one of the most rewarding experiences — and it can also be very expensive. That's why avid travelers need reliable pieces of luggage that are worth the price, like the Samsonite Blackstone 2-piece set, available from Costco. While some savvy travelers stuff everything into one carry-on, many still use large suitcase sets, and top-end suitcases can be pretty expensive. Highly rated luggage brands like TravelPro have hardside sets starting at $300, while travel favorites like Briggs & Riley typically have single pieces starting at $675 or more. While it may be worth the investment to some, others just want luggage that's affordable and reliable. And that's exactly what you get with the Samsonite Blackstone.
Samsonite's Blackstone set is made for travelers who prioritize affordability. Each piece comes with a TSA-compliant numerical lock, and the usual features of a hardside luggage set, like 360-degree spinning wheels and an adjustable handle. The handle also has a multi-stop system, allowing you to set its height at whatever is comfortable for you. It comes with a polycarbonate shell, which is far more durable and shock-absorbent than its most common alternative — ABS plastic. Hardside luggage made with polycarbonate shells are usually more expensive than their ABS counterparts. However, Samsonite's Blackstone set is still in the same price range as ABS plastic luggage sets, making it an excellent choice if you're looking for affordable but durable luggage.
To accurately review this product, we compared it to similar items from other highly rated brands as well as lesser known but more affordable luggage sets in the same price range. We also looked at the product specifications and user reviews to make our assessment.
Who is the Samsonite Blackstone set for?
There's a popular phrase among consumers: Buy It For Life (BIFL). This phrase is used to describe a philosophy in which customers only purchase products that will last them a lifetime. Or at least several decades. The downside to BIFL products is that they usually cost a pretty penny, and can be useless to people who don't use them often enough to justify the price. For example, if you rarely wear boots, would it make sense to buy an extremely expensive leather pair handcrafted to endure daily wear for 20 years? Better to spend less on a pair that will stand up to infrequent use, but perhaps still last almost as long.
The Samsonite Blackstone set is not for people who want suitcases to pass onto their grandchildren. This suitcase set is made for those who want something cheap that won't quit on them immediately. It's best for those who tend to travel light, as well as those who travel infrequently. While some reviews claim the set worked on strenuous trips, there are also a few that claimed the quality wasn't great. While the Blackstone may not be a BIFL product, it will likely last longer than seemingly any other comparably-priced piece of luggage.
This suitcase set is perfect for people who travel casually, or for family travel. It's lightweight, the large, checked-in piece is extendable, and it comes with a handy zippered pocket on the top section that can hold dirty clothes separate from the clean ones. You could also use mesh-free packing cubes for dirty clothes, since a benefit of using a full-sized piece of luggage is that it has extra interior space. If you tend to pack enough to overfill full-sized luggage, though, then check out some common packing hacks to maximize the space available to get the most out of your Samsonite Blackstone suitcases. Overall, the Samsonite Blackstone set is a great choice for casual travelers, but may not be sturdy enough for frequent travelers, or rugged trips.