The Popular Travel Accessory Perfect For Separating Dirty Laundry In Your Luggage
Usually, when we pack things into our suitcase, we fail to pack a "laundry bag." I mean, it's enough to just figure out what to wear and how to fold it, better yet, find a place to put it when we're done. So, thinking about the dirty clothes sometimes falls short. Travel expert Samantha Brown has encouraged packing cubes to stay organized, and another travel expert, Samantha Hamilton, told Thrillist that mesh-free packing cubes are the way to go — and that specific detail is important.
The mesh part of a packing cube allows for airflow, but when you're jamming in your dirty clothes for the day, you don't want that stench to consume your suitcase. In a lot of cases, packing cube organizers come with a separate dirty laundry bag, and a whole set can be less than $20. One Redditor commented on a packing Reddit thread, suggesting Peak Design Cubes as a good brand to separate clean and dirty clothes. These cubes aren't just for laundry; they're also perfect for organizing shoes, gym clothes, or travel essentials, making packing and unpacking faster and easier. Whether it's a business trip, weekend getaway, or long vacation, a mesh-free packing cube keeps your luggage smelling fresh, saves space, and gives you peace of mind.
Why packing cubes are a necessity, and other items you might need
Packing cubes aren't just a nice-to-have; they're a game-changer. Think about being able to separate your underwear and socks from your T-shirts and jeans, and, of course, your dirty clothes. Not only that, they compress your outfits, leaving you more room to pack anything extra that can make things, like a long flight, seem more bearable. However, they aren't the only travel organizers you need. Personally, I've used vacuum seal bags for long trips where I have a lot of dirty clothes. I stuff them in the bag, push the air out, and put them at the bottom of my luggage. These have no mesh material either, so your clean clothes stay stench-free.
Just as important as it is to separate your dirty clothes, it's the same with shoes. Shoe bags protect your clothes from dirt and scuffs, and a foldable laundry bag can serve as a backup for larger items. Some travel backpacks even have separate shoe compartments. Together, these small but thoughtful accessories create a system that keeps your luggage organized and, most importantly, clean of dirt and foul odors.
