Thailand Is In A National Mourning Period - Here's What That Means For Your Next Vacation

Thailand is one of the world's favorite travel destinations for celebrities and budget backpackers alike, offering picture-perfect islands, friendly locals, vibrant city life, and flavorful cuisine. But tourists planning to visit the Land of Smiles in the near future should take note: The country is currently in an official mourning period following the death of its Queen Mother, Her Royal Majesty Queen Sirikit, who passed away on October 24 at the age of 93. Sirikit was the wife of Thailand's longest-reigning monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and the mother of the current regent, King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X). She received the formal title of Queen Mother in 2019 when Rama X was crowned. Although Thailand — like Great Britain — is a constitutional monarchy, the royal family holds deep cultural and emotional significance for the Thai people, and plays a fundamental role in social identity, political governance, and religious life.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), beginning October 25, 2025, the national flag will fly at half-mast for 30 days at all government offices, educational institutions, and state enterprises. Government officials, state employees, and civil servants have been asked to wear mourning attire for one year, and while the general public is not mandated to do so, they're also encouraged to dress in black or muted tones for 90 days out of respect. Most business, public activities, and entertainment events are not suspended, but event organizers are encouraged to be tactful to reflect "the national atmosphere of mourning." Additionally, Bangkok's Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew (the Temple of the Emerald Buddha) – two of the city's most iconic tourist attractions — are currently closed to visitors until November 8, 2025, while the complex hosts ceremonies for Queen Sirikit's funeral.