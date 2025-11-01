Thailand Is In A National Mourning Period - Here's What That Means For Your Next Vacation
Thailand is one of the world's favorite travel destinations for celebrities and budget backpackers alike, offering picture-perfect islands, friendly locals, vibrant city life, and flavorful cuisine. But tourists planning to visit the Land of Smiles in the near future should take note: The country is currently in an official mourning period following the death of its Queen Mother, Her Royal Majesty Queen Sirikit, who passed away on October 24 at the age of 93. Sirikit was the wife of Thailand's longest-reigning monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and the mother of the current regent, King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X). She received the formal title of Queen Mother in 2019 when Rama X was crowned. Although Thailand — like Great Britain — is a constitutional monarchy, the royal family holds deep cultural and emotional significance for the Thai people, and plays a fundamental role in social identity, political governance, and religious life.
According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), beginning October 25, 2025, the national flag will fly at half-mast for 30 days at all government offices, educational institutions, and state enterprises. Government officials, state employees, and civil servants have been asked to wear mourning attire for one year, and while the general public is not mandated to do so, they're also encouraged to dress in black or muted tones for 90 days out of respect. Most business, public activities, and entertainment events are not suspended, but event organizers are encouraged to be tactful to reflect "the national atmosphere of mourning." Additionally, Bangkok's Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew (the Temple of the Emerald Buddha) – two of the city's most iconic tourist attractions — are currently closed to visitors until November 8, 2025, while the complex hosts ceremonies for Queen Sirikit's funeral.
Some festivals will adjust their celebrations during the period of mourning
During Thailand's national mourning period, some events will be adjusted to reflect a more somber energy. Vijit Chao Phraya, a popular light and sound show in Bangkok originally scheduled for November 1 through December 15, has been pushed back to November 9 through December 23, and the fireworks show has been replaced with a drone light show honoring the late queen. Some cultural lantern festivals will remain as scheduled, though fireworks and celebratory displays will be scaled back.
Thailand remains one of the best places to travel in December, and despite the temporary closure of the Grand Palace, many unmissable attractions remain open in Bangkok and throughout the country. Most hotels, restaurants, transportation, and tourist activities will also remain open, as will Wat Pho, another notable city landmark. Experts emphasize that Thailand is still a once-in-a-lifetime destination to visit during this period, but visitors should dress respectfully, particularly when visiting temples or in the capital city — muted colors and modest attire are key.
Bottom line for tourists planning to visit Thailand in the next few weeks: Pack black or somber colors and modest clothing; be respectful and keep your voice down in major temples or anywhere you notice mourning shrines; confirm any scheduled events as adjustments may have been made; and check the latest announcements on TAT's website. It's also important to note that, in Thailand, criticism of the royal family is prohibited, and defying that law — even against royals who are deceased — can carry potential prison sentences.
Queen Sirikit was instrumental in promoting Thailand's culture and tourism to the world
The Grand Palace will reopen on November 9, and visitors to Bangkok should take the time to visit the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles, located on the complex in the Ratsadakorn-bhibhathana Building. This museum is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, known as "the Mother of the Nation" and often referred to as "the Jackie Kennedy of Asia" for her fashion sense, humanitarian spirit, promotion of Thai handicrafts and textiles, aid in rural development, and diplomatic efforts in transforming Thailand into a world-renowned cultural destination. The Textile Museum, sometimes overshadowed by the shiny pagodas, Buddhas, and the intricate Ramakien murals, houses an incredible collection of Her Majesty's wardrobe.
Sirikit is also one of just two queen regents in Thailand's history — in 1956, she was the acting regent while her husband, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, spent time away in a Buddhist temple studying to become a monk. She often accompanied her husband on state visits around the world, and is credited with helping to position her small country on the global stage. She is beloved by Thailand, and her birthday, August 12, is celebrated as National Mother's Day.