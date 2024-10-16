The Ultimate Destinations For A December Travel Bucket List

If you're prepared for a long and strenuous yet stunning hike, you could spend New Year's Day at the foot of Sagarmatha, aka Mount Everest. On top of its local name, there are many other interesting facts to learn about Mount Everest. However, if the 12 to 14 days it takes to do this extraordinary trek is too long for you, there are numerous routes in Nepal with equally sublime landscapes that you could do instead.

December marks the beginning of winter in Nepal, but with it comes clear blue skies and dry weather, meaning it is the best time of year to witness the majestic peaks of the Himalayas. There may be the occasional flurry of snow at higher elevations, but this just means that the landscape is even more captivating. Treks can be challenging, so it's important to do a bit of prep before arriving. You don't need to work out like Arnold Schwarzenegger, but strengthening those leg muscles and doing some cardio will help you to get into your stride more quickly.

It will be quite cold, so be prepared with the appropriate attire. You can buy many items in Nepal, such as fleece jackets and beanies, at much more affordable rates. However, it is advisable to purchase proper footwear in your home country and break them in before flying. The last thing you want is a new year at 15,000 feet with a sprained ankle because the boots you bought in Kathmandu turned out to be knock-offs. Additionally, it's vital to stay safe on a trip like this, especially if you hike independently. A satellite communicator like the Garmin inReach Explorer+ is a potential lifesaver because it allows you to stay connected when you're in places where cellular coverage is limited, such as the mountainous areas of Nepal.

