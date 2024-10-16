The Ultimate Destinations For A December Travel Bucket List
If you live in a place where the winters are harsh, escaping to sunnier climes in December is tempting. Contrastingly, if you live in a location where the warm sun still shines, you might pine to experience the snowy magic of more northern places. Perhaps the sights of dazzling Christmas lights and festive markets appeal to your romantic notion of the holiday season. Or maybe lazing on the beach as the sun tops up your tan is more appealing?
Whatever time of the year it is, you can always find some excellent warm-weather beach destinations. On the other hand, colder countries tend to host various festivals to get through the winter months with a smile. December is also the prime time for catching wildlife in many places, with some also offering hiking trips in ideal conditions. You may be looking for some winter sports or seeking places without the peak season crowds and prices. Whatever your reason for traveling in December, there's a bucket-list destination waiting for you somewhere.
Banff National Park, Canada
Banff National Park is a Narnia-like wonderland in winter. You could even say that it absolutely should be considered a wonder of the world. It's a dream location for anyone romanticized by glittering white, snowy weather and towering craggy peaks. The town of Banff is the most convenient place to base yourself. There, you can find a range of comfortable accommodations, from cozy hostels to five-star luxury.
There is an abundance of winter activities in this national park to keep you occupied. The most popular of which is world-class skiing and snowboarding. With terrain to suit all levels, winter sports lovers from all over the world are drawn to this stunning region in the Rocky Mountains. You can also glide along Lake Louise on skates at this time of year. It may be a picturesque turquoise lake in the summer months, but in December, it's frozen solid. Afterward, you can soak your tired bones in the Banff Upper Hot Springs just outside of town and ready yourself for the next day's activities.
With average daytime highs of 24.8 degrees Fahrenheit (-4 degrees Celsius), you must wrap up warm and correctly in Banff with layered clothing. On your feet, you'll need waterproof winter boots. While expensive, the Danner Arctic 600 boots are a particularly suitable option due to their excellent waterproofing, insulation, lightweight build, and easy-access side zip. A pair of polarized, UV-blocking sunglasses is also essential to protect your eyes from the possibility of painful snow blindness.
New York City, USA
New York City has to be one of the most iconic cities in the world to spend the holiday season. The centerpiece of the city's seasonal celebrations is the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree. It is usually unveiled in late November to early December and is at least 75 feet in height (the highest ever was 100 feet). It's covered from top to bottom in over 50,000 colorful LEDs connected by around five miles of wire. On top is a 900-pound star with a diameter of more than nine feet, hoisted by a crane.
The Rockefeller Christmas experience is all very splendid and befitting of the location. However, New York City offers much more for December travelers. Ice skating hand in hand with a loved one in Central Park while admiring the city skyline is a timeless memory. You can also visit iconic spots from your favorite movies. And what better place is there to catch up on last-minute shopping than a walk down Fifth Avenue? The window displays are elaborate and festive, and you can buy luxurious gifts from the abundance of high-end retailers. If that's not quite what you're looking for, try any of the holiday markets for unique, handmade gifts. One, such as Bryant Park's Winter Village, has a 17,000 square-foot ice-skating rink, while Union Square Holiday Market is the longest-running and arguably the biggest.
Edinburgh, Scotland
Winter may not be the best time of year to visit one of the best whiskey destinations in Scotland. As much as a 'wee dram' may keep the cold at bay, weather conditions and limited daylight hours may influence your decision to travel to some parts of the country. However, the capital, Edinburgh, is very much alive and kicking in December. This enchanting city is the inspiration behind many of the settings in "Harry Potter" and is famous for its welcoming bars and restaurants and magical Christmas markets. And, if you stay until the end of the month, you can enjoy a cracking New Year party.
The Scots call it Hogmanay (New Year's Eve), and traditionally, it's a more significant festival than Christmas. Edinburgh's Hogmanay Festival has been growing steadily for more than three decades and has evolved into one of the world's biggest. The Scots really do love to party, and New Year offers the ideal time to get merry. The event used to be three days but has now developed into a four-day festival of fun. With live bands, headline acts, DJs, street performers, fireworks, lots of whisky and wine, and the chance to belt out "Auld Lang Syne" in the country where it was written, where else would you rather be?
However, the weather in Scotland is notoriously unpredictable; while it will be cold, you should also plan for a bit of rain or snow. It's important to note that Scottish folks rarely use an umbrella due to their fragility in howling winds. If the clouds do roll in, a waterproof jacket, such as the inexpensive Columbia Men's Watertight II, offers plenty of protection and helps prevent you from sticking out like a tourist.
Nepal
If you're prepared for a long and strenuous yet stunning hike, you could spend New Year's Day at the foot of Sagarmatha, aka Mount Everest. On top of its local name, there are many other interesting facts to learn about Mount Everest. However, if the 12 to 14 days it takes to do this extraordinary trek is too long for you, there are numerous routes in Nepal with equally sublime landscapes that you could do instead.
December marks the beginning of winter in Nepal, but with it comes clear blue skies and dry weather, meaning it is the best time of year to witness the majestic peaks of the Himalayas. There may be the occasional flurry of snow at higher elevations, but this just means that the landscape is even more captivating. Treks can be challenging, so it's important to do a bit of prep before arriving. You don't need to work out like Arnold Schwarzenegger, but strengthening those leg muscles and doing some cardio will help you to get into your stride more quickly.
It will be quite cold, so be prepared with the appropriate attire. You can buy many items in Nepal, such as fleece jackets and beanies, at much more affordable rates. However, it is advisable to purchase proper footwear in your home country and break them in before flying. The last thing you want is a new year at 15,000 feet with a sprained ankle because the boots you bought in Kathmandu turned out to be knock-offs. Additionally, it's vital to stay safe on a trip like this, especially if you hike independently. A satellite communicator like the Garmin inReach Explorer+ is a potential lifesaver because it allows you to stay connected when you're in places where cellular coverage is limited, such as the mountainous areas of Nepal.
Los Angeles, USA
The city of angels has been synonymous with the holiday season since NYPD Detective John McClane took on a bunch of German terrorists/thieves at the Nakatomi Plaza back in 1988. However, despite the "Die Hard" excitement on offer there, a trip to Los Angeles in December also means you can beat the Californian heat. The temperatures have a spring-like comfort to them, giving travelers more energy and the will to do the things they may otherwise have passed on in the heat of summer.
Winter also means you can beat the tourist hysteria, and despite the lower number of visitors, there is still plenty to see and do. If you're there right at the beginning of the month, you can enjoy the Hollywood Christmas Parade, a fun-filled show of celebrities, floats, and performances. You can also work your way down the SoCal coast to bear witness to the ever-growing legions of boat parades of water-based Santas and sleighs lighting up the seas for a festive maritime spectacle.
Head a bit further north to Santa Barbara and do the easy hike to the Montecito Hot Springs, one of the few attractions you can do in this part of the world for free. There's also a plethora of places in and around LA where you can take in dazzling displays of festive lights and decorations. And if that doesn't satisfy you, how about some nighttime skiing (weather permitting) at Big Bear Mountain Resort? The trails there are beautifully lit up, and there are runs for all levels of expertise.
Costa Rica
December marks the start of the dry season in Costa Rica and with it comes tourists seeking the country's natural wonders and adventurous activities. But with clear skies and warm temperatures, it's the perfect time to also enjoy the country's stunning beaches. However, as the crowds do pick up around this time, prices follow suit, and there are more travelers around than usual.
Consider the Papagayo Peninsula for upscale resorts. But if you prefer the balance of a low-key destination with plenty of adventurous activities, then consider Montezuma (Costa Rica's best beach town for thrill seekers) on the southern tip of the Nicoya Peninsula. Alternatively, if you enjoy seeking off-the-beaten-track gems, you could try to find your way to Playa Santa Teresa on the opposite side of the peninsula.
Of course, Costa Rica is so much more than a beach destination, and there are plenty of other activities for the more energetic. December is a prime month for wildlife watching. The rains are just beginning to end, so the jungles are lush and green, and the animals are abundant. You can bear witness to sloths, monkeys, colorful birds, and all manner of other animals at Tortuguero and Corcovado national parks. Marine life lovers can enjoy scuba diving and snorkeling on the country's Pacific Coast, as December is also an excellent time to witness majestic humpback whales. Alternatively, on the Caribbean Coast, there are more stunning beaches and an abundance of opportunities to see bottlenose dolphins.
Sydney, Australia
The peak tourist season starts in December in Australia (except in the wet northern regions), and Sydney is one of the best places on the planet to enjoy a warm and exotic holiday season. Christmas Day on Bondi Beach is the stuff of legends, while the extravagant and crazy expensive New Year's Eve fireworks display at Sydney Harbour is world-famous and watched by millions around the globe on television.
The harbor area is where you'll find the iconic Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge, both have a fascinating history. You can even climb it with a professional guide if you don't mind a bit of wind. While the climbs can be pricey, you'll get unparalleled views of the city and the harbor area up there, including the Opera House. Just consider it carefully if you have vertigo, as it's pretty high at 440 feet.
While in Australia, it's vital that you don't underestimate the sun. It can get pretty intense, especially in the summer. Ensure you wear high-factor sunscreen and protect yourself with a wide-brimmed hat and quality sunglasses like these Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses with UV protection.
South Africa
The peak tourist season is already in full swing by December in South Africa. The beaches are bustling with activity, the bars and restaurants are buzzing, and the Big Five are just waiting to show themselves off. This so-called Big Five of elephant, lion, buffalo, leopard, and rhino unfortunately got their collective nickname from hunters, who thought of them as the most difficult and dangerous animals to hunt.
Thankfully, most of the shooting that happens in nature reserves nowadays comes from tourist cameras. However, as per BBC, there has been an increase in some areas in recent years, and more needs to be done to protect these mesmerizing creatures. One way authorities can continue their protection is with the dollars earned from wildlife tourism. So, if you're planning a December getaway, consider a Christmas safari in South Africa.
There are numerous nature reserves found throughout the country. Kruger National Park is the most famous and home to the Big Five, as well as many other large mammals. In fact, this park boasts more large mammals than any game reserve across the whole continent. You might want to grab yourself a good pair of binoculars to see them up close before you set off. The Athlon Optics Midas UHD Binoculars are not too expensive for such a quality pair, and the size is generally preferable for wildlife spotters thanks to their wider field of view.
Thailand
Like South Africa, tourism is in full swing in Thailand by December. If you fancy spending this holiday season in one of the most stunning places on Earth, then consider the Land of Smiles. Almost the entire country boasts clear blue skies, minimal humidity, and temperatures that, while not excessively hot, will still have you relaxing in shorts and flip-flops.
The Andaman Coast is home to unforgettable islands, such as Phuket, Koh Phi Phi, and Ko Lanta. It's around this area where you can also find many unmissable sights, including the jaw-dropping Maya Bay, where the movie "The Beach" was filmed. You can also discover the stunning Ko Tapu, aka James Bond Island, from "The Man With the Golden Gun" and Khao Sok National Park, where you can seek out the world's largest flower, the Rafflesia.
It's also in this area where you'll find world-class diving and snorkeling. Furthermore, the beautiful island of Koh Tao, not so far away in the Gulf of Thailand, is one of the cheapest places on the planet to achieve a PADI scuba diving certificate. This is also the best time of year to experience the country's wildlife, with places like Khao Yai National Park offering jungle and jeep tours to witness wild elephants, gibbons, toucans, pythons, and all manner of other weird and wonderful beasts.
However, Thailand isn't only about wondrous nature. Bangkok is now the world's most visited city, according to a study by Mastercard. This cosmopolitan metropolis boasts outstanding nightlife and internationally renowned shopping malls. However, the restaurants and street food are also second to none, and the stunning temples drip with color, culture, and wonder and will easily fill your days.
Harbin, China
The northeast of China may seem like an odd choice when compiling a list of December getaways. However, Harbin is a winter gem just waiting to be discovered by Western tourists. The reason? The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. This magical attraction is quite the sight and one worth braving the cold for. And by cold, we mean bitterly cold. Daytime temperatures average at around 15 degrees Fahrenheit (-9 degrees Celsius), but at night, they plummet to an average of -4 (-20 Celsius).
And it's night when you want to be out and about because these giant sculptures of ice palaces, bridges, and iconic world attractions complemented by snow sculptures of giant faces, animals, and dragons are majestically lit up in a resplendent technicolor show. You can walk around inside the ice buildings, whizz down ice slides, or try snow tubing while being pulled along by a snowmobile. It's all very fun and magical. It's a hit with adults and kids alike and probably doesn't cost anywhere near what you might think.
A trip to Harbin is usually paired with a visit to Beijing, and December is also a great time to visit the capital. You can enjoy historic sites, such as the Forbidden City (aka The Palace Museum), the Temple of Heaven, and Tiananmen Square (just remember not to bring up these 'three ts' while on a trip to China). The temperature in the capital is still nippy but not as freezing as in Harbin. Before leaving home, make sure you have a high-quality down jacket and wear the correct layers to keep the cold at bay.
Lapland, Finland
What better place to spend Christmas than Santa's official hometown in Rovaniemi, Lapland? This small city is situated right on the Arctic Circle, and you can meet the man himself in Santa Claus Village. Unfortunately, the village's reindeer are not permitted to fly until everyone is fast asleep, so you'll have to make do with earthbound rides only. There are so many friendly huskies here too, and you can hike or take a sled ride with them under the incredible phenomenon that is the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis. You can even stay in one of the many glass igloo resorts and be mesmerized by the astonishing light show as you (try to) drift off to sleep.
Finland is also the place to go if you love a good sweat in the sauna. When you consider that the population here is just 5.5 million, it's remarkable to think that there are more than 3 million saunas throughout the country. It's the quintessential Finnish experience and the ideal way to warm up after a day of winter activities. Once the heat gets too much, rolling around in the snow afterward is the best way to cool off.
However, it is important to remember that there is very little daylight in this part of the world at this time of the year. This might be of concern to some people, such as sufferers of seasonal affective disorder. Furthermore, when taking sled trips or sleigh rides, you'll need a good-quality headlamp, as well as the appropriate clothing.