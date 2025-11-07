The 'Most Bicycle-Friendly City' In The US Is A Paradise Island That Feels Like Europe

Located on Lake Huron, tucked between Michigan's Lower Peninsula and its charming mountainous Upper Peninsula, is Mackinac Island, a car-free paradise home to an amazing beach town. Recently selected as USA Today's best place to visit for fall in 2025, Mackinac Island has also been recognized as the top city for bicycling by People for Bikes. With a score of 100 out of 100 (up from 99 in 2024), it's ranked No. 1 in the state, country, and world out of 2,901 cities — even outscoring bike-friendly bigger cities like The Hague.

People for Bikes ranks cities based on their network quality. It examines bike lanes, paths, and street safety using Bicycle Network Analysis (BNA). Because Mackinac Island has no cars, its average score was 100 across all six categories: people (access to residences), opportunity (access to jobs and schools), core services (access to grocery stores, post offices, hospitals, etc.), retail (access to shops), transit (access to transit hubs), and recreation (access to parks and trails). It received four scores of 100 and two of 99.

This ideal combination of car-free roads, bicycle accessibility, and its perfect blend of charm, views, and comfort make Mackinac Island a quintessential travel destination. Full of European-style streets, colorful shops, and gorgeous beaches, it's a place where you almost forget about the outside world for a while, and in place of noisy cars, motorcycles, and buses, all you can hear are chatty pedestrians and bicycle bells.