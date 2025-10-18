Michigan's Secret Beach Town Rivaling The Caribbean Offers Gilded Glamour, No Cars, And Island Breezes
Many Americans dream of booking some flights, grabbing their passport, and jetting off to some warm, relaxed island where they can feel the sea breeze in their hair and the sand between their toes. And when it comes to dreamy island escapes, few places rival the Caribbean, with islands such as Barbados, St. Maarten, and St. Lucia home to some of the region's most idyllic beaches.
But what if you learned that, actually, there are plenty of beach towns in the United States that arguably rival the best of what the Caribbean has to offer? Michigan's glamorous Mackinac Island, for example, is a tourist-focused travel destination known for its beautiful coastline, sea views, and swimming and boating opportunities. The resort's welcoming atmosphere makes everyone feel at home and comfortable, while the island's great range of food and drink options will allow you to indulge yourself to your heart's content.
The history of the island is rich, with old forts and historic marinas giving an insight into yesteryear, when horse and carriage was the primary mode of transport on the island. Quaintly, that tradition continues today, as no cars whatsoever are allowed, making Mackinac Island even more tranquil. Only 600 people live on the island permanently, though tourists number around a million over the course of the year, who come to enjoy the charm, glamor, and sea air.
Things to see and do on Mackinac Island
The center of Mackinac Island truly is like stepping into the past. The Victorian architecture of many of its most prominent buildings in its historic downtown makes you feel like you've been transported back to that era, an effect accentuated by the presence of the island's horse-drawn carriages. The food and drink, however, are far from throwback: There is a great range of cuisine, from the much-loved breakfasts of the Western-themed Chuckwagon to the classic American fare of the Pink Pony, considered one of the best outdoor dining experiences in the whole of the United States, with wonderful waterfront views.
Above the marina downtown stands Fort Mackinac, the oldest building in the whole of Michigan and the heart of Mackinac Island National Park. It is worth a visit to get a sense of the island as a military stronghold, with regular tours, exhibitions, and cannon and rifle demonstrations daily. Cultural centers well worth visiting include the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum, which focuses on fine and decorative arts as well as photography related to the island, and the Biddle House Mackinac Island Native American Museum, housed in the former home of 19th-century merchants that tells the unexpurgated story of the native Anishnaabek tribe.
Getting to glamorous Mackinac Island and where to stay
There is no bridge connecting Mackinac Island to mainland Michigan, meaning you will have to make your way there by air or sea. Not that this is particularly difficult; indeed, there are ferries headed to Mackinac Island from early in the morning until the evening, while it is also possible to charter a private vessel to dock there. There is Mackinac Island Airport, though it only caters to regional charter and private planes – if you're coming from far afield, you would do better to fly to a nearby mainland airport such as Pellston Regional Airport (PLN) or Chippewa County International Airport (CIU).
When it comes to choosing accommodation, Mackinac Island has some famous places to stay. Among the most gilded are the Grand Hotel, with on-site tennis courts, sea views, and old-fashioned glamor running through the decor. Another great option is The Mackinac House, a boutique hotel in a large historic house with modern rooms and an enormous front porch ideal for al fresco breakfasts. Looking to uncover other hidden gems in Michigan? Try this charming beach town described as the "Cape Cod of the Midwest."