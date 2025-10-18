Michigan's Secret Beach Town Rivaling The Caribbean Offers Gilded Glamour, No Cars, And Island Breezes

Many Americans dream of booking some flights, grabbing their passport, and jetting off to some warm, relaxed island where they can feel the sea breeze in their hair and the sand between their toes. And when it comes to dreamy island escapes, few places rival the Caribbean, with islands such as Barbados, St. Maarten, and St. Lucia home to some of the region's most idyllic beaches.

But what if you learned that, actually, there are plenty of beach towns in the United States that arguably rival the best of what the Caribbean has to offer? Michigan's glamorous Mackinac Island, for example, is a tourist-focused travel destination known for its beautiful coastline, sea views, and swimming and boating opportunities. The resort's welcoming atmosphere makes everyone feel at home and comfortable, while the island's great range of food and drink options will allow you to indulge yourself to your heart's content.

The history of the island is rich, with old forts and historic marinas giving an insight into yesteryear, when horse and carriage was the primary mode of transport on the island. Quaintly, that tradition continues today, as no cars whatsoever are allowed, making Mackinac Island even more tranquil. Only 600 people live on the island permanently, though tourists number around a million over the course of the year, who come to enjoy the charm, glamor, and sea air.