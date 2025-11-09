New Hampshire's Under-The-Radar State Park Is Surrounded By Mountains And Pristine Lake Views

When visiting New Hampshire and looking to enjoy the outdoors, you might look at White Mountain National Forest. It is a popular mountain range, full of all sorts of views and activities to keep visitors entertained. However, because there is so much to do in this mountain range, some areas get overlooked, such as Franconia Notch State Park.

This is truly a destination you can visit all year long. It has plenty of winter activities to keep you entertained during the off-season. This mountainous New Hampshire state park is also known to put on the most vibrant show of fall foliage. However, summer is when it really shines, as this is the peak season, with the perfect weather and temperatures to allow you to make the most out of your vacation and spend plenty of time outdoors. This park is the perfect place to go when looking for an epic summer adventure. You have Echo Lake, where you can swim, fish, boat, and canoe. You can definitely sit right on the edge of the lake, but if you're looking for the best views, North America's first aerial tramway offering rides up the breathtaking Cannon Mountain is the way to go. If you go on a clear day, you can see other states like Maine, Vermont, and New York. Potentially, you may even see beautiful views of Canada.

Bikers might be excited to hear about the Franconia Notch Bike Path. It covers 8.8 miles in total, though there are multiple places to get on and off so you can see everything in the state park. It's also paved, making for an easier trip.