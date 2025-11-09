New Hampshire's Under-The-Radar State Park Is Surrounded By Mountains And Pristine Lake Views
When visiting New Hampshire and looking to enjoy the outdoors, you might look at White Mountain National Forest. It is a popular mountain range, full of all sorts of views and activities to keep visitors entertained. However, because there is so much to do in this mountain range, some areas get overlooked, such as Franconia Notch State Park.
This is truly a destination you can visit all year long. It has plenty of winter activities to keep you entertained during the off-season. This mountainous New Hampshire state park is also known to put on the most vibrant show of fall foliage. However, summer is when it really shines, as this is the peak season, with the perfect weather and temperatures to allow you to make the most out of your vacation and spend plenty of time outdoors. This park is the perfect place to go when looking for an epic summer adventure. You have Echo Lake, where you can swim, fish, boat, and canoe. You can definitely sit right on the edge of the lake, but if you're looking for the best views, North America's first aerial tramway offering rides up the breathtaking Cannon Mountain is the way to go. If you go on a clear day, you can see other states like Maine, Vermont, and New York. Potentially, you may even see beautiful views of Canada.
Bikers might be excited to hear about the Franconia Notch Bike Path. It covers 8.8 miles in total, though there are multiple places to get on and off so you can see everything in the state park. It's also paved, making for an easier trip.
Exploring more in and around Franconia Notch State Park
Another great attraction inside Franconia Notch is the Flume Gorge. It's open from May 9 to October 26. The Flume Trail is a 2-mile loop that takes you through a natural gorge, where you will find waterfalls, stairs, bridges, walkways, boulders, and breathtaking views. With narrow pathways and walls reaching up over 100 feet, this isn't an adventure for the claustrophobic. There are also plenty of places to camp. Cannon RV Park has spots for seven RVs. While it's open all year round, during peak summer, visitors can access water, electric, and sewage hookups, which can make staying much more pleasant. For those without RVs, there is also Lafayette Place Campground, which is a great starting point for exploring the White Mountains.
If you want to explore around during your vacation, much of the surrounding area is worth a visit too. White Notch State Park is known for all sorts of one-of-a-kind and beautiful places, including a free mining spot full of mesmerizing dark crystals and forest trails known as the Moat Mountain Mineral Site. It is also filled with plenty of other natural areas, hiking trails, and charming small towns you may stumble across if you decide to explore.
Franconia Notch State Park is right alongside Interstate 93, making it a breeze to find. If you're visiting from another state, you'll probably want to fly to Burlington International Airport. It's about two hours away, but offers an easy drive into the area, and gives you plenty of small towns and other destinations like Camel's Hump State Park and CC Putnam State Forest to visit along the way.