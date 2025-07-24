A Free Mining Spot In New Hampshire's White Mountains Is Full Of Mesmerizing Dark Crystals And Forest Trails

Outdoor lovers will find a special charm in New Hampshire's White Mountains, one of the most relaxing and romantic mountain ranges in New England. Dispersed across the mountainsides and valleys are quiet towns like Carroll, with peak views, trails, and wild beauty. The scenery is breathtaking from afar, but the deeper you venture into the wilderness, the more hidden gems (literally) you'll find. There's a lesser-known place outside the town of Conway, New Hampshire, where you can take a short hike through the woods to reach the Moat Mountain Mineral Site, one of the few free, public access gem mining spots in the state.

Moat Mountain itself is a renowned landmark within the region for its three peaks and mineral treasures — as you drive through town, you'll notice shops and restaurants named after it, and multiple trailheads leading from the roads up the mountain. But turn onto a small, dirt strip from Passaconaway Road, driving deeper into the White Mountain National Forest, and you'll reach a trailhead that leads to the free mineral collecting site. The site is best known for its abundance of smoky quartz, which formed millions of years ago when the mountain was an active volcano. Take a hammer or chisel out to the collecting site, and there's a good chance you'll find some crystals buried in the granite to take home with you.