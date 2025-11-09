Sandwiched Between Charleston And Columbia Is South Carolina's Abandoned Historic Gem With Unique Structures

It's easy to forget that for every American colony that survived and eventually thrived, lots of pre-Revolutionary settlements simply vanished. Some of them left behind nothing at all, and others left behind the broken husks of buildings half-consumed by nature like Colonial Dorchester, a former trading town inland from coastal Charleston, South Carolina.

Ideally situated along the Ashley River, Colonial Dorchester (as it's now called) was a go-between settlement on land that's now part of Charleston's city limits between Ashborough and Avenue of Oaks. The settlement carried on from 1697 roughly until the start of the American Revolution in 1775 when it was voluntarily abandoned. Nowadays, drivers down Route 642 can find the town's original spot through a little sign on the side of the road.

Travelers can head down the tree-shrouded street next to that sign and past a tiny ranger's station to visit a collection of structures that now stand as monuments to a town otherwise extinguished. Most prominently, there's the old, red brick bell tower of St. George's Anglican Church and remnants of the cemetery next to it. There's also an oyster-shell concrete fort, a wharf along the Ashley River visible at low tide, and much more that's been shrouded by time and soil. While it's a stretch to refer to these few remaining structures as a "ghost town" along the lines of Darwin, California near Death Valley, complete with numerous standing structures, archaeological excavations at Dorchester are ongoing. There's a lot more waiting to be uncovered.