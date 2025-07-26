Just Outside California's Death Valley Is A Quirky Ghost Town To Disconnect With Desert Art And Remote Charm
California is filled to the brim with illustrious cities. From the rich history of Sacramento to San Diego, the beautiful beachside city that has one of the best Little Italys in America, the Golden State is shining with popular travel destinations. However, tucked into the tapestry of its sprawling metropolises, California is haunted by ghost towns. These desolate settlements include eerily modern, abandoned mining towns like Eagle Mountain and thriving tourist attractions like Calico Ghost Town.
Meanwhile, on the arid outskirts of Death Valley, the National Park known for its surreal Mars-like landscapes, Darwin is a remote ghost town frozen in time despite its scorching surroundings. What once was the largest town in Inyo County has fallen into quiet decay over the decades. Now, what remains are the remnants of a once-thriving mining town, and a pint-sized population of artists, writers, and musicians living off the grid. Due to the creative spirits that reside there, the town boasts a quirky little art scene, comprised of sculpture gardens, animal bone collections, and a folk art store. If you're looking for a unique pit stop near Death Valley National Park, travel off the beaten path to Darwin.
The rise and decline of Darwin, California
It may not look like it now, but Darwin was once a vibrant mining town. Dating back to 1874, the settlement was named after prospector Dr. Darwin French, and thrived in its early years thanks to the abundant silver deposits found nearby. By 1875, the population had swelled to 1,000 residents, many of them miners. In its heyday, the town's presently decrepit buildings housed restaurants, saloons, a hotel, a drugstore, a newspaper office, a post office, and at one point, there were 200 homes dotting its streets.
At its peak in 1877, Darwin was home to 3,500 residents. However, when a smallpox epidemic struck the town in 1878, Darwin suffered a fall from grace. One by one, businesses shut down, and many packed up to relocate to Bodie — a boomtown up north that is now a historic state park and ghost town with the coolest temperatures in California. To make matters worse, a suspected arsonist lit the hotel on fire the following year, burning another 14 businesses to the ground. The town hung on as long as it could, but it was never the same.
Today, an estimated 35 people call Darwin home. And, unlike other ghost towns that have been given second lives as tourist attractions, Darwin's remoteness and the hollow shells of its original buildings separate it from the rest. So, if you're looking to visit a true ghost town, untouched by the modern world, Darwin is the ideal destination.
Exploring the secluded artist haven
Situated about 11 miles west of Death Valley National Park, you can reach Darwin by car via California State Road 190, followed by a short trek down Darwin Rd. After traversing a wild landscape dotted with Joshua trees, you'll encounter the gateway to the lonely town, marked by an outdated sign claiming a population of 50. A journey down the main drag will expose you to an array of steadily decaying sights. Rusted vehicles, rotting houses, and abandoned buildings are markers of the town's past. The original post office still stands, its wooden facade fading in the desert sun, while a new post office operates in a small building colored with red, white, and blue paint. Another operating building, Darwin Station, houses a small library and an art studio.
Though Darwin has a tiny population of residents, many are artists who have decorated the town with unique art pieces. An outdoor pavilion sheltered by a large, umbrella-like canopy boasts a funky sculpture garden that strikes comparisons to Stonehenge. Outside the circle of stones, you'll find abstract sculptures molded from marble, bronze, and granite, created by resident sculptor Jim Hunolt. Another creative in town is Kathy Goss, a writer who relocated from San Francisco. Goss wrote a semi-fictional book about Darwin called "Darwoon Dyreez," and her humble home in Darwin is adorned with outdoor art installations crafted from animal bones and old appliances.
There's nowhere to stay in town unless you're a resident, but the quirky little ghost town makes for a unique day trip from Death Valley. If you love haunting ghost towns, especially those that are artsy and charmingly remote, follow the road to Darwin.