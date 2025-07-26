Just Outside California's Death Valley Is A Quirky Ghost Town To Disconnect With Desert Art And Remote Charm

It may not look like it now, but Darwin was once a vibrant mining town. Dating back to 1874, the settlement was named after prospector Dr. Darwin French, and thrived in its early years thanks to the abundant silver deposits found nearby. By 1875, the population had swelled to 1,000 residents, many of them miners. In its heyday, the town's presently decrepit buildings housed restaurants, saloons, a hotel, a drugstore, a newspaper office, a post office, and at one point, there were 200 homes dotting its streets.

At its peak in 1877, Darwin was home to 3,500 residents. However, when a smallpox epidemic struck the town in 1878, Darwin suffered a fall from grace. One by one, businesses shut down, and many packed up to relocate to Bodie — a boomtown up north that is now a historic state park and ghost town with the coolest temperatures in California. To make matters worse, a suspected arsonist lit the hotel on fire the following year, burning another 14 businesses to the ground. The town hung on as long as it could, but it was never the same.

Today, an estimated 35 people call Darwin home. And, unlike other ghost towns that have been given second lives as tourist attractions, Darwin's remoteness and the hollow shells of its original buildings separate it from the rest. So, if you're looking to visit a true ghost town, untouched by the modern world, Darwin is the ideal destination.