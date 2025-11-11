Wyoming's 'Gateway To The Wind River Canyon' Is A Charming Town Surrounded By Natural Wonders
Wyoming is probably best known for its spectacular national parks, like Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park, the best choice for people who hate hiking. But there are plenty of other scenic spots in the Cowboy State to explore. If you're looking for a charming small town surrounded by stunning scenery, natural wonders, and one of Wyoming's prettiest road trips, look no further than Shoshoni.
Home to fewer than 700 residents, Shoshoni is known as the "gateway to the Wind River Canyon." Visitors can easily make this small community their home base while exploring the area by staying at the highly rated Cross Roads RV Park. The family-owned and operated campground prides itself on top-notch hospitality and cleanliness. The park offers 30 RV sites (20 are pull-through and 10 are back-in). The back-in sites provide 20/30-amp electric service and can accommodate a 35-foot-long RV with slide-outs and a tow vehicle. The pet-friendly deluxe pull-through sites offer 30/50-amp electric and can handle RVs up to 45 feet in length, including slide-outs, and a tow vehicle. Deluxe plus sites include those amenities, plus campfire rings and stone patios. All sites feature water and sewer hook-ups and complimentary Wi-Fi. Vacation rentals in and around Shoshoni are also available.
Travelers can reach Shoshoni by flying into Riverton Regional Airport, about 27 miles away, and taking U.S. Highway 26. Those preferring a larger airport (Riverton is only served by United Express) can fly into Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah, about 348 miles away, and drive via Interstate 80 and Wyoming Highway 28 to reach town.
Enjoy the spectacular landscapes of the Wind River Scenic Byway
A great way to easily experience the natural beauty and surrounding Shoshoni is to travel along the Wind River Canyon Scenic Byway. The breathtaking stretch of road follows the same route once taken by pioneers, explorers, and Native Americans. The byway begins in Shoshoni, where travelers head north on U.S. Highway 20. The 32-mile drive passes through Boysen State Park, the Owl Creek Mountains, Wind River Canyon, and the Wind River Indian Reservation before ending just north of Thermopolis. An AllTrails reviewer praised the byway as a "beautiful drive overlooking rivers and canyons."
Wind River Canyon features stunning rock walls of black and pink granite about 2.5 billion years old that tower 2,500 feet above the canyon floor. The river's name changes before it flows out of the canyon; a marker on the side of the road marks the spot where it changes it becomes the Bighorn River, the largest Yellowstone River tributary. At the "Wedding of the Waters", the river widens and slows, marking the transition. The Bighorn River takes its name from the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep released into the canyon in 1995. Mule deer and marmots are often seen along the shoreline, while bald eagles call the area home in the colder months.
Spend some time cooling off and warming up near Shoshoni
Boysen Reservoir State Park truly offers something for everyone. This park is the perfect blend of stunning desert landscape and the dark blue water of a reservoir spanning hundreds of acres. Fishing is its main draw; numerous state record-breaking catches have been pulled from the lake. Anglers flock here for several species of trout, including brook, cutthroat, brown, and lake, as well as walleye, largemouth bass, crappie, mountain whitefish, and more. A marina on the north end of the lake sells bait and fishing licenses, though these can also be purchased in Shoshoni before heading to the park. In winter, anglers bundle up for "hard water" (ice) fishing. During warmer months, boating, jet skiing, and swimming are popular, with a designated swimming area offering a place to cool off.
Thermopolis, which boasts the largest mineral hot spring on the planet, is fittingly the home of Hot Springs State Park. This unique park is ideal for relaxation, with no-cost soaking pools and scenic hiking trails. Don't miss the park's swinging bridge that goes over the river, and keep your eyes peeled for the local herd of bison that roams the grounds. Thermopolis is also home to the Wyoming Dinosaur Center, which showcases fossils found just outside of town. Visitors can not only see the bones on display but also participate in digging up fossils still buried in the excavation areas through the center's Dig for a Day program.