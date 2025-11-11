Wyoming's 'Gateway To The Wind River Canyon' Is A Charming Town Surrounded By Natural Wonders

Wyoming is probably best known for its spectacular national parks, like Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park, the best choice for people who hate hiking. But there are plenty of other scenic spots in the Cowboy State to explore. If you're looking for a charming small town surrounded by stunning scenery, natural wonders, and one of Wyoming's prettiest road trips, look no further than Shoshoni.

Home to fewer than 700 residents, Shoshoni is known as the "gateway to the Wind River Canyon." Visitors can easily make this small community their home base while exploring the area by staying at the highly rated Cross Roads RV Park. The family-owned and operated campground prides itself on top-notch hospitality and cleanliness. The park offers 30 RV sites (20 are pull-through and 10 are back-in). The back-in sites provide 20/30-amp electric service and can accommodate a 35-foot-long RV with slide-outs and a tow vehicle. The pet-friendly deluxe pull-through sites offer 30/50-amp electric and can handle RVs up to 45 feet in length, including slide-outs, and a tow vehicle. Deluxe plus sites include those amenities, plus campfire rings and stone patios. All sites feature water and sewer hook-ups and complimentary Wi-Fi. Vacation rentals in and around Shoshoni are also available.

Travelers can reach Shoshoni by flying into Riverton Regional Airport, about 27 miles away, and taking U.S. Highway 26. Those preferring a larger airport (Riverton is only served by United Express) can fly into Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah, about 348 miles away, and drive via Interstate 80 and Wyoming Highway 28 to reach town.