One Of Wyoming's Prettiest Road Trips Leads To Canyons, Free Hot Springs, And A 'Swinging Bridge'
If you're looking for a peaceful, gorgeous, nature-filled vacation, Wyoming is probably one of the most underrated options in the United States. With miles of open country, canyons, mountains, and rivers, you can enjoy Mother Nature as much as you like without being too far from civilization. To see the best attractions central Wyoming has to offer, take a road trip on the Wind River Canyon Scenic Byway.
Although the route only encompasses about 34 miles, it's as picturesque and gorgeous as any other road trip you could take anywhere in the world. As you traverse through Wind River Canyon, you'll see rock formations that have been largely untouched for millions of years. Plus, once you reach the end, you'll be in Thermopolis, home to world-famous hot springs in an unusual state park. Here, you can take a stroll across a suspension bridge deemed the "swinging bridge" with incredible river views.
Pack up the car, get your camera ready, and take a ride on Highway 20 in Wyoming. Once you've taken this trip, you'll understand why Wyoming is such a transcendent place.
What to expect when driving the Wind River Canyon Scenic Byway
Start your adventure in the small town of Shoshoni, where highways 20 and 26 intersect, and finish your trip in the city of Thermopolis. While you could take the byway in the other direction, there's a lot more to do in Thermopolis, making it an ideal place to stay overnight (or for however long you want to be in the area).
Once you hit the road, you can marvel at the unspoiled landscape surrounding you. Wyoming is wide open, so you can see for miles in all directions. Then, you'll enter the Wind River Indian Reservation and drive next to the Boysen Reservoir in Boysen State Park. During this leg of the trip, you'll see rock walls rising up to 2,500 feet in the air. Amazingly, these rocks were formed almost 3 billion years ago.
Next, the road starts to follow the Wind River. You'll be next to the water almost the rest of the way as you weave through the canyons. Keep a sharp eye to spot bighorn sheep that roam the area. You won't see much of civilization until you exit the canyon and find Thermopolis ahead of you. Once you're in the city, head into the Hot Springs State Park, where you'll see the free bathhouse and the swinging bridge over Bighorn River that cuts through the park. Once you reach the bridge, you're at the end of your journey. You can walk across it to see better views of the river and an occasional bison roaming through the park.
How to incorporate the Wind River Canyon Scenic Byway into your Wyoming vacation
The best way to reach the byway is to fly into Casper (known for its unique "cowboy Christmas" vibes and seasonal events). Rent a car and head northwest on Highway 26 until you reach Shoshoni (about an hour and 20 minutes). The drive is spectacular no matter when you visit, although the scenery can change dramatically depending on the time of day and the weather conditions. During the winter, snow and ice can make the drive relatively dangerous, although the road rarely closes for the season. Make sure you plan accordingly.
Once you reach Thermopolis, you can choose to stay in town or rent a room at the Hot Springs Hotel and Spa inside Hot Springs State Park. Rooms start at around $100 per night at the time of this writing. Along with the bathhouse, the park is home to many other amenities, including fishing piers, hiking trails, picnic areas, and mineral pools. Although hot springs are relatively common in Wyoming (like the free-to-visit soaking pools in Saratoga), this park offers one of the best experiences in the state.
Depending on how long you plan to stay in Thermopolis, you can check out other local haunts like the Dinosaur Center, the Hot Springs County Museum, or, if you're hungry and thirsty, the One-Eyed Buffalo Brewing Company.