One Of Wyoming's Prettiest Road Trips Leads To Canyons, Free Hot Springs, And A 'Swinging Bridge'

If you're looking for a peaceful, gorgeous, nature-filled vacation, Wyoming is probably one of the most underrated options in the United States. With miles of open country, canyons, mountains, and rivers, you can enjoy Mother Nature as much as you like without being too far from civilization. To see the best attractions central Wyoming has to offer, take a road trip on the Wind River Canyon Scenic Byway.

Although the route only encompasses about 34 miles, it's as picturesque and gorgeous as any other road trip you could take anywhere in the world. As you traverse through Wind River Canyon, you'll see rock formations that have been largely untouched for millions of years. Plus, once you reach the end, you'll be in Thermopolis, home to world-famous hot springs in an unusual state park. Here, you can take a stroll across a suspension bridge deemed the "swinging bridge" with incredible river views.

Pack up the car, get your camera ready, and take a ride on Highway 20 in Wyoming. Once you've taken this trip, you'll understand why Wyoming is such a transcendent place.