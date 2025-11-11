Pennsylvania's Charming Suburb In Philly Boasts A Castle College, Unique Shops, And Fun Festivals

Downtown Philadelphia is a fantastic location itself, but only an hour away is a quaint, suburban gem of a city known as Glenside. Popular among locals for its historic charm, community spirit, and striking college campus with its iconic castle, Glenside is a walkable suburb that seamlessly blends small-town hospitality and warmth with the accessibility of an urban city. It's a great place to explore boutique stores, check out old architecture, or attend one of the seasonal festivals held here. Whatever you're into, there's something for everyone.

Glenside is easily accessible from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), which sits around 1 hour away by car or public transport, but visitors can also take the SEPTA Regional Rail's Lansdale/Doylestown Line which stops right in the heart of town. If you wish to fly in, it's worth noting that PHL ranked as America's worst airport for customer satisfaction – something to keep in mind when planning your trip. If you can travel by Amtrak instead, Philadelphia is home to one of America's best train stations, doubling as a hub full of art, food, lounges, and nearby attractions.

The suburb is home to the popular Arcadia University, famed for its Grey Towers Castle, a stunning landmark that makes Glenside one of Pennsylvania's most picturesque college towns. If you're looking for a welcoming destination with a cozy, artsy vibe, then this is the place to be.