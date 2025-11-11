Pennsylvania's Charming Suburb In Philly Boasts A Castle College, Unique Shops, And Fun Festivals
Downtown Philadelphia is a fantastic location itself, but only an hour away is a quaint, suburban gem of a city known as Glenside. Popular among locals for its historic charm, community spirit, and striking college campus with its iconic castle, Glenside is a walkable suburb that seamlessly blends small-town hospitality and warmth with the accessibility of an urban city. It's a great place to explore boutique stores, check out old architecture, or attend one of the seasonal festivals held here. Whatever you're into, there's something for everyone.
Glenside is easily accessible from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), which sits around 1 hour away by car or public transport, but visitors can also take the SEPTA Regional Rail's Lansdale/Doylestown Line which stops right in the heart of town. If you wish to fly in, it's worth noting that PHL ranked as America's worst airport for customer satisfaction – something to keep in mind when planning your trip. If you can travel by Amtrak instead, Philadelphia is home to one of America's best train stations, doubling as a hub full of art, food, lounges, and nearby attractions.
The suburb is home to the popular Arcadia University, famed for its Grey Towers Castle, a stunning landmark that makes Glenside one of Pennsylvania's most picturesque college towns. If you're looking for a welcoming destination with a cozy, artsy vibe, then this is the place to be.
Grey Towers Castle, local shops, and lively festivals in Glenside
The Grey Towers Castle on the Arcadia University Campus is one of Glenside's must-see attractions. Inspired by the old-fashioned Alnwick Castle in England, this 19th-century structure boasts ornate, hand-crafted woodwork, grand turrets, and beautiful, French-inspired interiors that look like something out of a storybook. While access to the castle's interior is limited to university students, tours, and special events, the exterior makes a stunning backdrop for photos.
Those looking to explore the area outside the college campus can head into downtown Glenside where you can find a range of charming boutiques, cozy cafes, and local restaurants. Whether you're planning on shopping at one of the many thrift stores and boutique clothing shops or indulging in a delectable taco tray at the ever-popular El Limon Glenside Mexican restaurant, there's plenty for everyone here. The Keswick Village area is particularly popular, as it is home to the historic Keswick Theatre, which hosts concerts and comedy acts throughout the year. You also have access to nearby Wyncote, one of Pennsylvania's most charming retirement destinations.
There are a variety of local events and festivals you can attend if your visit aligns with the dates, such as the Glenside Arts Festival held during spring and the Independence Day Parade which is one of the oldest in the nation. The 'Rock the Knight Food Truck Festival' is a major hit with lovers of live music and tasty dishes, while Winterfest is the perfect opportunity to celebrate if you're visiting during the holiday season, with live entertainment and a friendly Santa to visit.
Stay, dine, and experience small town comfort in Glenside
Being a suburb of the city means Glenside has a wide selection of comfortable stays to choose from right on its doorstep. Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia/Ft. Washington and Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia Willow Grove are both great choices within 15 minutes of Glenside. These are priced as low as $131 or $134 per night, respectively. If you're looking for cozy, homely experience, there are several local inns and B&Bs in the surrounding area which offer personalized service and charming accommodations. One great choice is the Fetters Mill Bed and Breakfast, located just 16 minutes from Glenside. It boasts an elegant interior and rooms for around $200 per night.
The best time to visit Glenside is between spring and early fall. This is when outdoor events and campus tours are in full swing and the weather is perfect for spending a day outdoors while you explore the area. Travelers should be sure to bring comfortable walking shoes, a camera for capturing scenic photos of the castle, and a light jacket as the weather can drop in the evening. So, whether you're heading to Glenside for a tour of the famous college campus, to catch a live show at the historic theater, or simply to enjoy a peaceful escape on the outskirts of the city, it's a delightful place to explore Pennsylvania's unique charm.