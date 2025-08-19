One Of America's Best Train Stations Is An East Coast Hub Full Of Art, Food, Lounges, And Nearby Attractions
From New York's iconic Grand Central Terminal and Chicago's Beaux Arts-style Union Station to the glamorous Cincinnati Union Terminal and Los Angeles' Mission Revival-meets-Art Deco-style Union Station, there's no shortage of beautiful train stations across the United States. A favorite among East Coast commuters is Philadelphia's William H. Grey III 30th Street Station. It's not only architecturally notable (the Amtrak station exhibits interesting artworks, and plans for a sleek new food hall are underway), 30th Street is also perfectly positioned for exploring the City of Brotherly Love. Discover why Samantha Brown named Philadelphia one of the most underrated cities in America.
Construction began on 30th Street Station in 1927, when the Pennsylvania Railroad decided to replace the existing Broad Street Station with a more efficiently designed building. The result was an eight-story steel-framed structure with a limestone facade and 70-foot Corinthian columns, the main concourse strategically elevated with stairwells leading passengers down to the busy railway platforms below. With its smooth marble floors and Art Deco chandeliers suspended from soaring coffered ceilings, the station resembles a cathedral, especially when natural light pours in through its high gilded windows.
Explore one of the country's busiest train stations
Adding to the grandeur of 30th Street Station are site-specific artworks, including the 30-foot frieze "Spirit of Transportation" (Karl Bitter, 1895) and Walter Hancock's bronze sculpture "Pennsylvania Railroad World War II Memorial" (1950), a tribute to railroad employees who died in World War II. Newer works commissioned as part of the "Art at Amtrak" program include "Flourish," an installation by Roxana Azar (2024).
Today, 30th Street Station is the third-busiest Amtrak station in the country. With 4 million Amtrak passengers and more than 12 million regional train commuters passing through annually, the travel hub sees a lot of foot traffic — and the station is continually renovated and upgraded to accommodate it. A $550 million redesign, currently underway, features plans for a modern food hall and a revamped outdoor plaza with a farmer's market. (While construction is underway, visitors can pick up coffee and snacks at several grab-and-go eateries in the terminal, including two locations of Pret A Manger.) Passengers can also pay to access Amtrak's private Metropolitan Lounge ($35 per person) from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
If you're continuing to explore the city, don't miss a stop in Philadelphia's coolest neighborhood, brimming with breweries, street art, and affordable eats.
Where to eat, stay, and sightsee around 30th Street
Within a block of the station, Cucina Zapata is a popular Mexican food truck worth stepping outside for. Connected to the station in the adjacent Cira Centre is Garces Trading Co., a light-filled café (open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.) that's ideal for lunch. In the same complex is AKA University City ($331 per night), a luxury hotel convenient for train travelers. Head further into the University City neighborhood to find more affordable options, like Homewood Suites by Hilton ($187 per night).
In the other direction, just walk across the JFK Memorial Bridge to enter Center City. City Hall and Reading Terminal Market are a 20-minute stroll away; from there, it's another 15 minutes on foot to Old City and the Liberty Bell. If you're not in the mood for a walk (or if the weather isn't cooperating), there's a subway stop right under 30th Street Station, and it's a straight shot down Market Street to the same areas. The station is also connected to Philadelphia's international airport by SEPTA trains that depart every 30 minutes. The trip takes about 20 minutes.
If you're staying in the city for more than a quick stop and want more to see and do in the area, check out the 14 best things you can't skip on a vacation to Philadelphia.