One Of America's Best Train Stations Is An East Coast Hub Full Of Art, Food, Lounges, And Nearby Attractions

Within a block of the station, Cucina Zapata is a popular Mexican food truck worth stepping outside for. Connected to the station in the adjacent Cira Centre is Garces Trading Co., a light-filled café (open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.) that's ideal for lunch. In the same complex is AKA University City ($331 per night), a luxury hotel convenient for train travelers. Head further into the University City neighborhood to find more affordable options, like Homewood Suites by Hilton ($187 per night).

In the other direction, just walk across the JFK Memorial Bridge to enter Center City. City Hall and Reading Terminal Market are a 20-minute stroll away; from there, it's another 15 minutes on foot to Old City and the Liberty Bell. If you're not in the mood for a walk (or if the weather isn't cooperating), there's a subway stop right under 30th Street Station, and it's a straight shot down Market Street to the same areas. The station is also connected to Philadelphia's international airport by SEPTA trains that depart every 30 minutes. The trip takes about 20 minutes.

If you're staying in the city for more than a quick stop and want more to see and do in the area, check out the 14 best things you can't skip on a vacation to Philadelphia.