Ohio's Thriving Cleveland Neighborhood Is A Walkable Gem With Victorian Charm And Tasty Cuisine

The Victorian essence of the neighborhood can certainly be seen in the Tremont Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Its designation points to its architectural background, and a large proportion of the neighborhood's houses were constructed before 1900. A popular spot is Lincoln Park (not to be confused with Chicago's sought-after Lincoln Park neighborhood), an 8-acre area established in 1880 that has 19th- and early 20th-century homes along the streets. When you walk through the area, you will likely see building styles from the era, like Late Victorian, Carpenter Gothic, and Stick style. This concentration of older homes creates a quaint streetscape that feels different from Downtown Cleveland just across the river.

Tremont also has 26 historical churches inside a single square mile, the highest concentration of historic churches in the United States. Many of these were built by the immigrant communities that settled there in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Several of these buildings, like the St. Theodosius Russian Orthodox Cathedral and Pilgrim Congregational Church, are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Your visit can include other points of interest, too, like the house that was used for exterior shots in the movie "A Christmas Story." It is now a museum open for tours and overnight stays. You might also recognize Lemko Hall as the filming site for the wedding reception scene in the film "The Deer Hunter." Community events are also held in Lincoln Park, including Arts in August, which has free performances, and the Tremont Arts & Cultural Festival in September. The monthly Walkabout Tremont is another regular event where you can enjoy this walkable neighborhood and find fun spots to visit.