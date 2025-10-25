This Canal Route Is Now A Scenic Recreation Trail Connecting Cleveland, Akron, And Ohio's Only National Park

Nearly 200 years ago, German and Irish immigrants began constructing one of the most little-known yet important waterways in the young United States of America, the Ohio and Erie Canal. Mules pulled freight and passengers on boats from the Ohio frontier to Cleveland, then to the East Coast. The development not only opened trade routes through the Great Lakes but also built the foundation for a national transportation network and spearheaded industry in the Upper Midwest. While livestock and boats are long gone, the former Ohio and Erie Canal towpath is a well-developed trail for catching up with friends on a bike ride or burning off last night's dessert on a morning run. Moreover, the trail connects budget-friendly and underrated Cleveland and Akron via the only national park in Ohio, making it easy to get active and explore an underrated and under-appreciated part of the country.

Each footstep that you take along the scenic 90 miles of trails — soon to be 101 miles – is a step back in time. The current paved pathway follows the original towpath along the Cuyahoga River as closely as possible, giving you an insight into how early residents of the Buckeye State lived generations ago. Although the "Rust Belt" often comes to mind when you think of Northeastern Ohio, you'll snake through cities and small towns, passing bike-friendly historic sites, shops, wildlife spotting areas, and eateries. Moreover, the trail passes through Cuyahoga Valley National Park, one of America's free and underrated national parks, a great place to stop, catch your breath, and admire the gorgeous scenery, especially on sunny weekend afternoons when the trail is crowded. In 1996, Congress designated the entire towpath as a National Historic Area.