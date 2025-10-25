This Canal Route Is Now A Scenic Recreation Trail Connecting Cleveland, Akron, And Ohio's Only National Park
Nearly 200 years ago, German and Irish immigrants began constructing one of the most little-known yet important waterways in the young United States of America, the Ohio and Erie Canal. Mules pulled freight and passengers on boats from the Ohio frontier to Cleveland, then to the East Coast. The development not only opened trade routes through the Great Lakes but also built the foundation for a national transportation network and spearheaded industry in the Upper Midwest. While livestock and boats are long gone, the former Ohio and Erie Canal towpath is a well-developed trail for catching up with friends on a bike ride or burning off last night's dessert on a morning run. Moreover, the trail connects budget-friendly and underrated Cleveland and Akron via the only national park in Ohio, making it easy to get active and explore an underrated and under-appreciated part of the country.
Each footstep that you take along the scenic 90 miles of trails — soon to be 101 miles – is a step back in time. The current paved pathway follows the original towpath along the Cuyahoga River as closely as possible, giving you an insight into how early residents of the Buckeye State lived generations ago. Although the "Rust Belt" often comes to mind when you think of Northeastern Ohio, you'll snake through cities and small towns, passing bike-friendly historic sites, shops, wildlife spotting areas, and eateries. Moreover, the trail passes through Cuyahoga Valley National Park, one of America's free and underrated national parks, a great place to stop, catch your breath, and admire the gorgeous scenery, especially on sunny weekend afternoons when the trail is crowded. In 1996, Congress designated the entire towpath as a National Historic Area.
One incredible day on the trail
Apart from a few bridges in Cleveland and a couple of 5% hills, much of the trail is flat or slightly inclined, and accessible for all. In addition to bicycles and joggers, you may see horses around the national park and on the southern part of the trail (be sure to yield). Your pup is also welcome to join you as long as you have a leash.
With 55 trailheads along the route, as well as plenty of bathrooms and free parking, you have dozens of places to start or stop your trip. One popular starting point is in Peninsula, a charming town that is surrounded by the national park, and you can rent a bicycle from one of several bicycle shops there. Eddy's Bike Shop opens at 9:00 am and is known for good service. Pick up a few bikes or e-bikes starting at $15 an hour and $20 an hour, respectively, just feet from the trail, then start your ride. Heading north, you'll venture through charming Boston as you ride toward the Canal Exploration Center, a must-visit for history buffs. If you'd rather go south toward under-the-radar Akron, you'll have no shortage of charming side trips, tasty sweet corn, and local wildlife to join you on your ride.
No matter which direction you go, catch the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) back to town for $5 whenever your legs get tired (sadly, e-bikes aren't allowed). Once you're back in town, celebrate the end of your ride at Fishers, a hidden gem and local favorite that's been open since 1958.
A backbone to explore Ohio's under-the-radar cities
For travelers who are looking to take the scenic route through Northeastern Ohio, the Ohio and Erie Canal Trail has plenty of history and beauty for days of riding. According to Google Maps, the entire route from Canal Basin Park in Cleveland to the Canal Lands Park Trailhead in Dover takes just over 7 hours one way. If you don't have a bicycle, it may be easier to start near downtown Cleveland, as there are several bicycle shops where you can find a trusty steed for your journey. Cleveland Adventure Company rents bicycles for $50 a day, though it may be possible to purchase a second-hand bike from Ohio City Bicycle Co-Op or Facebook marketplace and resell it afterward. The trail passes through the artsy and trendy Tremont neighborhood, one of the most dynamic in the city, along with the historic and unique Frazee House, built 200 years ago.
With over 2.5 million users each year, you likely won't have to worry about asking for help if you get a flat and have forgotten your pump. On the trail, you'll ride near several bicycle shops where you can likely get a tire pumped up or get your brakes adjusted. Moreover, you'll find accommodation and family-friendly bars for cyclists in Akron and Canal Fulton. Bikers who plan to spend multiple days on the trail should note that overnight parking is only allowed in select national park trailheads, and should notify the Cuyahoga Valley National Park communications center in advance at 1-800-433-1986, extension 0. If you're just passing through, the trail shares dozens of miles with the Ohio to Erie trail running to Cincinnati, though don't miss a short detour exploring Ohio's "cedar city" on the way.