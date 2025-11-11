The Unexpected Code Word Flight Attendants Call Passengers That Take Up Empty Seats
As any frequent flyer knows, there is nothing more exhilarating than walking into a plane and seeing a ton of empty seats. Most of us happily use empty seats next to us to curl up on long-haul flights or just stretch our legs out. And, for the most part, flight attendants are happy to let you use the empty seat beside you to lie down on or stretch your legs out.
But there's a specific type of passenger that doesn't just use a single empty seat if it's available; no, these passengers hog entire rows. They stretch their legs out as far as they can and glare at anyone who dares to approach their own, personal row. They may get belligerent or upset if someone has the audacity to want to sit on one of the seats that's holding their bags and other belongings. Just like flight attendants use code words for people they find attractive or for emergencies on board, they also have a specific term to refer to the people who hog multiple seats for themselves: mermaids.
Contrary to the image of the elegant and sensual mythological mermaid, the flight attendant slang term is pretty uncomplimentary. It's used to describe passengers who sprawl over several seats to deter other passengers from using them. In flights that aren't full, this can be pretty annoying for a flight attendant, as they're sometimes tasked with arranging passengers for even weight distribution. Other passengers in more crowded areas may also want to move to a section that isn't as crowded, and mermaids make this difficult by refusing to let passengers use any of the seats.
How to NOT be a Mermaid and still get empty seats
Instead of aggressively claiming every empty seat, there's a much better way to get the seat you want without making a nuisance of yourself. A lot of people forget that cabin crew members aren't just there to ensure passenger comfort; they're trained to keep passengers safe. Part of a flight attendant's training is honing their ability to assess passengers for factors such as physical fitness, intoxication, and behavior. They notice who follows the simple airplane rules like buckling their seatbelts when told to, or who's most likely to ignore their instructions.
The easiest way to get that empty seat you want is to follow the flight attendants' rules and be polite to them. Don't immediately make a beeline for the empty row when you board the plane. Flight attendants have to check that all passengers are onboard before taking off, and they can only do that if you're in your assigned seat. Wait until the plane gets to cruising altitude and the seatbelt signs are switched off. Then, you can use the call button above your seat or quietly call the nearest flight attendant with a polite, "Excuse me, sir/ma'am?" Ask them if you can move to the empty row during the flight and make it clear that you will follow any rules they have, like getting back to your seat in time to land.
Flight attendants have long lists of things they hate, and making their job harder because of your impatience is one of them. If you're worried that someone else may claim the coveted seats before you, ask one of the flight attendants while boarding (without holding up the line) if they can switch you to an empty section whenever they have the time.