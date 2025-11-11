The Unexpected Code Word Flight Attendants Call Passengers That Take Up Empty Seats

As any frequent flyer knows, there is nothing more exhilarating than walking into a plane and seeing a ton of empty seats. Most of us happily use empty seats next to us to curl up on long-haul flights or just stretch our legs out. And, for the most part, flight attendants are happy to let you use the empty seat beside you to lie down on or stretch your legs out.

But there's a specific type of passenger that doesn't just use a single empty seat if it's available; no, these passengers hog entire rows. They stretch their legs out as far as they can and glare at anyone who dares to approach their own, personal row. They may get belligerent or upset if someone has the audacity to want to sit on one of the seats that's holding their bags and other belongings. Just like flight attendants use code words for people they find attractive or for emergencies on board, they also have a specific term to refer to the people who hog multiple seats for themselves: mermaids.

Contrary to the image of the elegant and sensual mythological mermaid, the flight attendant slang term is pretty uncomplimentary. It's used to describe passengers who sprawl over several seats to deter other passengers from using them. In flights that aren't full, this can be pretty annoying for a flight attendant, as they're sometimes tasked with arranging passengers for even weight distribution. Other passengers in more crowded areas may also want to move to a section that isn't as crowded, and mermaids make this difficult by refusing to let passengers use any of the seats.