The Unexpected Code Word Flight Attendants Use When They Find A Passenger Attractive

There is yet another way to refer to people on the plane who are considered attractive, which is "hot coffee," a pretty self-explanatory term. But even if you don't notice cabin crew referring to you with one of these slang expressions, you may come across some other interesting terms and phrases during your trip. For instance, some flight attendants play a game where, when you leave the plane, they say "cheerio" or another unusual goodbye instead of a more conventional farewell. In some airline circles, this is a signal that they think you're good-looking.

To identify you, cabin attendants may also refer to your seat with the number and the NATO phonetic alphabet for the letter. For instance, if you're sitting in 14A, they may say "14 Alpha" when talking about you. It's all in good fun, but if you want to stay in their good graces, remember that pretty is as pretty does, to use an old phrase. In other words, no one is attractive if they act like a jerk.

This means you shouldn't do things that flight attendants hate, like asking them to fill your water bottle, expecting them to throw away garbage during food service, getting up when the seat belt sign is on, or misusing overhead bin space. In addition, just because someone may mention that you're attractive doesn't give you the license to ask them out or otherwise make them uncomfortable. Remember that they are at work, and being friendly is part of their job. One flight attendant who goes by u/nouniqueideas007 on Reddit said, "I don't like [getting hit on], at all. I'm working & I do not have any interest in sharing any personal info with a passenger." Just take the compliment and feel great about it for the rest of the day.

