Ohio's Hidden Tunnel Is An Urban Playground With Graffiti, Ghosts, And Daredevil Legends

Sometimes, it's the most innocuous or mundane that hides the most sinister, which locals of Columbus, Ohio, can tell you firsthand. Sure, the state's capital may be home to the German Village, one of America's most idyllic neighborhoods, but it's also where you'll find the "Gates of Hell," located in a drainage tunnel just behind a Tim Hortons in the suburb of Clintonville.

Also commonly known as the "Blood Bowl," this graffiti-filled tunnel has long charged the imaginations of folks looking for a bit of dark fun. This 1920s-built drain is surrounded by trees and deep ravines that make it feel like another world, which perhaps is what inspired the rumors of it being a portal to hell to begin with. Legend has it that in the tunnel, there's the ghost of a skateboarder who died while attempting to skate the nearly pitch-black drain (thus the name, "Blood Bowl"). Others say the name came from many skateboarders who attempted to tackle the Bowl in the dark and failed.

The lure of the drainage tunnel has brought in teens, witches, and urban explorers, all drawn to the location for their own reasons. The graffiti lining the tunnel is bright, complex, and oftentimes, straight-up creepy. While all this may not be enough to warrant the Gates of Hell a place on the most horrifying ghost tours in America, it's still enough to make it the perfect destination for anyone looking for a spooky or off-the-beaten-path experience of Columbus.