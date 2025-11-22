Wyoming's Surreal 'Highway To Heaven' Is A Road Trip With A Dizzying Optical Illusion

The Highway to Heaven section of Interstate 80 is located between mile markers 6 and 28. It hits drivers with its mind-bending optical illusion on the eastbound stretch —an aspect you should definitely factor in when you're heading out to catch a glimpse. Keep your passengers in the loop so they can be ready to capture photos or videos while you concentrate on driving. Flying solo? Film the stretch using hands-free technology — dashboard cameras can really come into their own here.

Additionally, and this is perhaps the most important thing to think about when you're aiming to capture I-80 at its most bizarre, the Highway to Heaven looks completely different on a clear day than on a cloudy day. The nature of the twin hills known as The Sisters, which help create the illusion, means the visual effect is most impactful on days with both dark clouds and a little sunlight. Also, keep in mind that this is a hazardous bit of road. In winter, snow, ice, and strong winds can make the drive into scenic Bridger Valley treacherous.

The nearest major city to the Highway to Heaven area is just over 100 miles away. Salt Lake City and its international airport could make for an excellent launchpad into this road trip. The city is home to some surprisingly impressive restaurants, a pleasing array of accommodations, and architectural marvels like the Salt Lake City Public Library.