Wyoming's Surreal 'Highway To Heaven' Is A Road Trip With A Dizzying Optical Illusion
There is much to recommend about an epic drive through Wyoming, a.k.a. the Cowboy State. From historic frontier towns and legendary mountain resorts to the breathtaking majesty of Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, it's a pocket of the United States where the call of adventure can be too much to resist. This makes Wyoming feel tailor-made for road trip enthusiasts.
Adding to your list of reasons to hop in your vehicle and drive across every inch of tarmac in Wyoming is the deeply strange spectacle known as "Highway to Heaven." Found on Interstate 80 between the towns of Evanston and Lyman, this surreal stretch of road — where cars appear to drive off into the sky — first came to wider public attention when photos of it went viral online in the early 2020s. At first, many thought it to be a hoax or the work of some Photoshop trickster, but dismissive claims such as these were soon put to bed by those familiar with the area.
How to see the Highway to Heaven
The Highway to Heaven section of Interstate 80 is located between mile markers 6 and 28. It hits drivers with its mind-bending optical illusion on the eastbound stretch —an aspect you should definitely factor in when you're heading out to catch a glimpse. Keep your passengers in the loop so they can be ready to capture photos or videos while you concentrate on driving. Flying solo? Film the stretch using hands-free technology — dashboard cameras can really come into their own here.
Additionally, and this is perhaps the most important thing to think about when you're aiming to capture I-80 at its most bizarre, the Highway to Heaven looks completely different on a clear day than on a cloudy day. The nature of the twin hills known as The Sisters, which help create the illusion, means the visual effect is most impactful on days with both dark clouds and a little sunlight. Also, keep in mind that this is a hazardous bit of road. In winter, snow, ice, and strong winds can make the drive into scenic Bridger Valley treacherous.
The nearest major city to the Highway to Heaven area is just over 100 miles away. Salt Lake City and its international airport could make for an excellent launchpad into this road trip. The city is home to some surprisingly impressive restaurants, a pleasing array of accommodations, and architectural marvels like the Salt Lake City Public Library.