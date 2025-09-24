Utah's Most Gorgeous Library Is A Massive Architectural Marvel Nestled At The Foot Of The Wasatch Mountains
For winter sports enthusiasts, Salt Lake City is the gateway to America's largest ski resort, Powder Mountain, and a slew of other popular resorts from Alta to Snowbird. But Utah's capital is worth a visit on its own. Cultural highlights include the historic Temple Square, home to the striking temple that serves as the headquarters of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the Gilgal Sculpture Garden, a quirky outdoor space filled with curious sculptures. And book lovers won't want to miss a visit to the Salt Lake City Public Library, an architectural marvel framed by the nearby Wasatch mountains.
Though the city's library system dates back to the 1870s, the Main Library building, located in downtown Salt Lake City, just opened its doors in 2003. The five-story, 240,000-square-foot monument, triangular in shape and lined with glass, was designed by the Israeli-Canadian architect Moshe Safde in collaboration with VCBO Architecture.
Features include a series of light-filled reading galleries, a children's library and garden, and an open-air piazza that leads to a rooftop garden via a grand external staircase, all with views over the city skyline and the mountains beyond. The so-called Urban Room, an enclosed promenade that functions as an "interior main street" connecting the library and its outdoor spaces, is a lively social hub with space to work, read, or sip coffee with a friend.
Discover Salt Lake City's Public Library
As Safde said to the Desert News, a local newspaper, "it's not just a library. I want the most active, exciting meeting place for the Salt Lake downtown." The architect got his wish. In addition to housing more than 500,000 books and a trio of art galleries with rotating exhibits by local artists, the library's piazza and its adjacent lawns regularly play host to art fairs and literary events. A key feature of the piazza is an open-air amphitheater that serves as a venue for live concerts and cultural performances.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sundays.) Nearby lodging includes Salt Lake City Marriott City Center (from $207 per night), an upscale option with a great pool and spa, and the Peery Salt Lake City Downtown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (from $135 per night), housed in a quaint historic building that dates back to 1910.
Grab coffee and pastries near the library at Gourmandise, a French-inspired café, or go for cocktails and elevated comfort food at the Copper Onion. Salt Lake City International Airport, considered one of the easiest-to-navigate airports in America, is just 10 minutes away by car or 35 minutes using public transportation.