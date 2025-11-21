Charleston's First Food Truck Is A Unique South Carolina Favorite That's A Must-Visit For Foodies

Roti Rolls, the first food truck to roll onto Charleston's culinary scene back in 2010, has still got it, recently making Tasting Table's 2025 list of the best food trucks in every state. Cory Burke and his team serve up signature handhelds wrapped in roti, an Indian flat bread, with Southern, Caribbean, and Asian influences. Burke hails from New Hampshire and worked at several restaurants in New England and Charleston before starting Roti Rolls. The "farm to truck" has been a regular on Charleston City Papers' Best Food Truck category since its opening, and also remains on Food Network's list of the best food trucks in every state.

Reviewers on Google rave about the Wakey Bakey, an aptly named breakfast roll stuffed with candied bacon, Thai pimento cheese, roasted garlic potatoes, egg, and salsa verde. Another favorite, the Thurman Merman, makes mouths water with house-made kimchi, Creole mac 'n' cheese, and your choice of smoked local pork or braised local beef. "What I really want to talk about is the kimchi," says one Google reviewer, who grew up in a Korean household, "It is hand made in house and it is a little different (can't figure it out) but easily the best kimchi I had in the Lowcountry."