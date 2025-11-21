Charleston's First Food Truck Is A Unique South Carolina Favorite That's A Must-Visit For Foodies
Roti Rolls, the first food truck to roll onto Charleston's culinary scene back in 2010, has still got it, recently making Tasting Table's 2025 list of the best food trucks in every state. Cory Burke and his team serve up signature handhelds wrapped in roti, an Indian flat bread, with Southern, Caribbean, and Asian influences. Burke hails from New Hampshire and worked at several restaurants in New England and Charleston before starting Roti Rolls. The "farm to truck" has been a regular on Charleston City Papers' Best Food Truck category since its opening, and also remains on Food Network's list of the best food trucks in every state.
Reviewers on Google rave about the Wakey Bakey, an aptly named breakfast roll stuffed with candied bacon, Thai pimento cheese, roasted garlic potatoes, egg, and salsa verde. Another favorite, the Thurman Merman, makes mouths water with house-made kimchi, Creole mac 'n' cheese, and your choice of smoked local pork or braised local beef. "What I really want to talk about is the kimchi," says one Google reviewer, who grew up in a Korean household, "It is hand made in house and it is a little different (can't figure it out) but easily the best kimchi I had in the Lowcountry."
Festival fare with a flare
You can track the green truck's whereabouts using the Street Food Finder app. Taste bud bonus: Not only does Atlanta have America's best foodie airport, it also became Roti Rolls' second home in 2014 (or rather its new home base), servicing the major Southern city's growing culinary and festival scenes. You can now find Roti Rolls in wandering the streets of both Charleston and Atlanta, but you can also look to the music festival scene to get your fix. The truck hits up festivals across the country, including the iconic Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.
A visit to the OG Roti Rolls truck means spending time in The Holy City, which can be a religious experience for food lovers with restaurants like legendary Carolina spot Rodney King's Whole Hog BBQ. As if Charleston's food scene isn't enough, you're in driving distance of unsung Carolina culinary destinations like Yemassee, an under-the-radar town with sumptuous Southern eats that's only 90 minutes away. If you want to get your fill of roti rolls and more, make a weekend out of it with a stay in historic downtown Charleston at The Vendue Inn, where a visit to their top-rated rooftop bar is a must for a Sunset Spritz and the views to match.