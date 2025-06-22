South Carolina's Under-The-Radar Town Outside Of Charleston Has Sumptuous Southern Eats And Intriguing History

Looking for more South Carolina gems that aren't just your typical destination? Yemassee, situated between Charleston and Savannah, will give you that change of pace you need. With small-town charm and a rich history, you'll have a true Southern experience, from the food to the people. Part of South Carolina's lowcountry region with cute towns and destination-worthy cuisine, Yemassee is only an hour and a half from Charleston and around 45 minutes from Savannah.

Similar to other towns in the lowcountry region, like Beaufort, 'America's Happiest Seaside Town', Yemassee is decorated with Spanish moss hanging from live oaks that are over 250 years old. The town got its name from the Yemassee Native Americans, who inhabited the land until the late seventeenth century. Yemassee is also home to many historic places and sites that were a part of the Revolutionary and Civil wars, like the Frampton Plantation Museum House.

Apart from immersing in the history, Yemassee is also a hub for food lovers. Make sure to drop by Fletcher's and Company Cafe, Antiques, and Rugs for homemade local flavor, or Belly Full by Tyger for seafood and soul food from a food truck. For the ultimate seafood experience, plan your trip during the annual Yemassee Shrimp Festival. Come celebrate with the Yemassee community and enjoy live music, seafood, and family-friendly activities.