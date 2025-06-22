South Carolina's Under-The-Radar Town Outside Of Charleston Has Sumptuous Southern Eats And Intriguing History
Looking for more South Carolina gems that aren't just your typical destination? Yemassee, situated between Charleston and Savannah, will give you that change of pace you need. With small-town charm and a rich history, you'll have a true Southern experience, from the food to the people. Part of South Carolina's lowcountry region with cute towns and destination-worthy cuisine, Yemassee is only an hour and a half from Charleston and around 45 minutes from Savannah.
Similar to other towns in the lowcountry region, like Beaufort, 'America's Happiest Seaside Town', Yemassee is decorated with Spanish moss hanging from live oaks that are over 250 years old. The town got its name from the Yemassee Native Americans, who inhabited the land until the late seventeenth century. Yemassee is also home to many historic places and sites that were a part of the Revolutionary and Civil wars, like the Frampton Plantation Museum House.
Apart from immersing in the history, Yemassee is also a hub for food lovers. Make sure to drop by Fletcher's and Company Cafe, Antiques, and Rugs for homemade local flavor, or Belly Full by Tyger for seafood and soul food from a food truck. For the ultimate seafood experience, plan your trip during the annual Yemassee Shrimp Festival. Come celebrate with the Yemassee community and enjoy live music, seafood, and family-friendly activities.
Go on a foodie adventure in Yemassee
If there's one place you need to stop by while you're in Yemassee, it's Fletcher's. This all-in-one spot includes Fletcher's Finest Deli, Catering & General Store, and Fletcher's Finds Antiques & Collectibles. This local spot looks unassuming, but is frequented by locals and visitors alike. You can find Fletcher's less than 10 minutes from the Frampton Plantation Museum House. Fletcher's is only open a few days a week, so be sure to check their hours before visiting.
The deli's pulled pork sandwich and shrimp and grits are the go-to dishes, but the squash puppies are the true stars. The popular menu item is the squash version of hushpuppies, and is praised by visitors. Once you're done with lunch, take a look around and you might find a new antique treasure, a perfect souvenir to bring home. Right next door, you'll get a one-of-a-kind experience with Lucky Duck Distillery. Here, you can try some moonshine through free samples. And they have flavored moonshine, like Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Royale, and Sunset Margarita.
For more seafood fare, time your visit for the Yemassee Shrimp Festival. The annual festival is a three-day occasion that features locally caught shrimp, live music, parades, and more. You should also check out Carolina Cider Company near the Old Sheldon Church Ruins. It's a great stop after visiting the chapel. You can order a coffee and a pastry and enjoy the treat at the tables outside the store, or take home some jams, jellies, or ciders.
Take a tour of the historic sites
Dive into the history of Yemassee and the lowcountry region by visiting some of the national landmarks and local sites. Start the journey in the Frampton Plantation Museum House, a former plantation house from the 1700s that's been preserved and turned into the Lowcountry Visitors Center & Museum. Here, you can see what the house parlor, or sitting rooms, looked like at the time it was built. The museum has displays on the other notable stops in the lowcountry region that you should also explore.
From there, you can head to the Old Sheldon Church Ruins, where only the walls and columns of the church still stand. It's said to have been burned and destroyed during both the Revolutionary War and the Civil War. Visitors should also stop at the Stoney Creek Chapel and Sheldon Chapel. Both are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Stoney Creek Chapel is also the only pre-Civil War building that still stands in the area.
There's a lot more to learn about the lowcountry, and you can explore more with the Lowcountry Revolutionary War Trail. You can also head to Charleston, a city that blends a striking European appearance with Southern Charm. The nearest international airports are Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, less than an hour away, and Charleston International Airport, an hour and a half away.