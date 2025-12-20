Here's What Happens When A Plane Passenger Becomes A 'Biohazard' In Flight

If you feel like air travel is getting more unpleasant with every passing year, you're not alone. From increasingly frequent delays or cancellations and shrinking airline seats to rowdy or even violent passengers, it seems like flights can't get any worse. But it turns out that they can, as frequent flyer Meghan Reinertsen, who referred to herself as a "biohazard" after a horrific ordeal on a trans-Atlantic leg, confirmed.

On a long-haul flight, you'd expect to use the bathroom once or twice. But sometimes, nature doesn't just call — it rocks up kicking and screaming, and demands to be immediately heard. And although flight attendants hate when passengers use the airplane bathroom at the wrong time, there are instances when you have no other choice, as Reinertsen shared. The actor, teary-eyed, recounted her experience on a United Airlines flight in a TikTok video posted in July 2025 that has garnered over 2.4 million reactions. As a result of an undercooked hamburger she consumed, she spent part of her flight simultaneously vomiting and defecating in the teensy commode. And after the plane landed, she was informed that the next flight had been canceled, as the plane had to be thoroughly disinfected.

While explosive diarrhea on an aircraft thankfully isn't a daily occurrence, it does happen. You'll likely recall an infamous diarrhea incident of 2023, where Delta Airlines had to divert its Spain-bound flight back to Atlanta due to "a biohazard issue" after a sick passenger left a trail of poop down the plane's aisles. But rest assured, there are procedures in place for those (hopefully rare) incidents when a plane passenger does have a fecal-related emergency mid-flight.