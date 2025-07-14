The 11 Biggest Misconceptions About Flight Attendants, From Responsibilities To Pay

Ah, the charmed life of a flight attendant. They get to jet off all over the globe, sun themselves in idyllic locations, the kinds of places that have the most beautiful overwater bungalows in the world. They will see countries all over the planet for fun, all in the name of work. What's not to love about the career, especially when you think about the best parts of being a flight attendant? The thing is, though, that while flight attendants do indeed get to travel as part of their job description, the glamor that many of us associate with that benefit isn't the full story.

Flight attendants, also known as cabin crew, work hard, really hard. Their schedules can involve early mornings, late nights, weekends, and emergency shifts to cover colleagues who are sick or unavailable. They don't necessarily get paid a lot, yet they are expected to remain upbeat. While many passengers might think of them as trolley dollies, or waiters in the sky, flight attendants are so much more. Islands spoke exclusively to Johanna (who prefers to go by her first name only), a flight attendant with a decade of experience in the air, and got the lowdown on the reality of life in the not-always friendly skies and the many misconceptions people have of flight attendants.