Outside Philadelphia Is Pennsylvania's City With Vintage Charm And Tasty Eats

Forming a part of America's stretch of the Mid-Atlantic region is the state of Pennsylvania. Squeezed between New Jersey on the coast and the shores of Lake Erie to the northwest, Pennsylvania's dazzling tourist hotspot is definitely Philadelphia, a giant open-air art gallery known as the mural capital of the world. But for anyone looking for an unforgettable getaway, the Keystone State also boasts plenty of hidden gems to explore. Why not take a drive along Pennsylvania's most scenic byway to discover some of America's favorite small towns, or perhaps explore Palmerton, a charming borough blending Eastern European heritage with thrilling river rapids. Meanwhile, drive just 50 minutes west of Philly and you'll come to Coatesville, a bustling city with historic charm.

Named for Moses Coates, a successful farmer who settled in the area, Coatesville's history stretches back to the Revolution and was heavily influenced by the success of steel mills operating in the area. The historic downtown district is a testament to the city's old-world heritage, lined with stately buildings and cultural landmarks, plus a smattering of local businesses. Take a stroll to admire the eclectic architecture, from the iconic Clock Tower Building with its elegant Greek key motifs, to the majestic Colonial façade of the National Iron & Steel Heritage Museum overlooking the Brandywine Creek.

Museums and historic homes offer ample distraction for visitors keen to head out sightseeing, while Coatesville also boasts a fantastic dining scene for hungry travelers to dig in at the end of the day's adventures. From quaint beer taverns and elegant country inns to delightful family restaurants serving classic American fare, a good meal isn't hard to find here. Fantastic accommodations in the area also mean you can extend your stay for a most memorable getaway.