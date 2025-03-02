The Pennsylvania City Known As The 'Mural Capital Of The World' Is A Giant Open-Air Art Gallery
Walking the streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a creative's paradise. From the edge of the sidewalks to the tops of the skyscrapers, the City of Brotherly Love is quite literally splashed with brotherly love. The area is practically a free open-air museum brimming with more than 4,300 murals, and it has been coined the "Mural Capital of the World" according to the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau.
While most people are used to seeing edgy, trendy graffiti walls in neighborhoods like Bushwick, New York, don't hold out on Philly. What was once part of an anti-graffiti movement in 1984 has transformed into America's largest mural art program, Mural Arts Philadelphia. Philly was also named USA Today's No. 1 city with the best street art collections for 2025.
The town is filled with sports and portrait murals, as well as murals that highlight diversity. The city even spotlights one of America's "largest single-artist mural projects," which displays 50 masterpieces across 45th to 63rd streets. Philly has small murals atop restaurants and gigantic murals that scale entire buildings. The town is a treat for artists and other visitors, as just a brisk walk feels like a cultural excursion in and of itself.
The history of Mural Arts Philadelphia
Philadelphia has not only made a major impact on U.S. history but it's also made quite a name for itself in the art world. Mural Arts Philadelphia is a creative program that's been going strong for more than 40 years. The program was set to cover the graffiti on the walls and transform them into incredibly realistic murals by local artists, creating an open-air art gallery around town. The city used the walls of the community to make political and social stances, such as the "Peace Wall" that was painted in 1998. A year later, the program began an educational front for youth creatives wanting to express themselves. It was so successful that it won a National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award. The years to follow brought locals together and gathered A-list attention, such as from members of the British royal family who visited in 2007.
Today, the streets act as a love letter to the city, as artists pour their hearts and souls into the masterpieces that line the sidewalks. The city has also had audio and visual art festivals that were an immersive experience in Philadelphia's Rail Park. From the year COVID-19 hit the country to now, artists have fueled their energy to create messages around town showing their beliefs. The city is probably one of the most Instagrammable places to be. Everywhere you look, you'll seek inspired works of art and eclectic imagery.
How to experience Mural Arts Philadelphia
Across Pennsylvania, you'll find unique roadside attractions, like a funky, free-to-visit sculpture garden park, and spots like Randyland, one of America's most colorful landmarks. So, when you reach America's birthplace, it's no surprise you'll find a colorful city filled with realistic paintings that tell a story. From Center City West to Chinatown, there are tons to look at, and Mural Arts provides tours so you can take it all in. The organization's public tours range from $20 to $40, where you travel by foot, vehicle, or train. For a more intimate experience, you can take a private or self-guided tour.
An exciting experience for travelers is the Mural Arts Experiential Mural Painting activity. During this excursion, you can see what it's like to be an artist. The program has what is similar to "paint by numbers," so even if you have no experience in painting, you can still participate. If you're an art fanatic and want to explore the scene but don't have the opportunity to fly in from far away, Mural Arts also offers virtual tours. You can explore more than 10 recently done murals from the comfort of your own home. Whether you see the City of Brotherly Love in person or remotely, you'll feel empowered and energized by the marvelous sights of the city's everyday life.