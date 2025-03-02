The Pennsylvania City Known As The 'Mural Capital Of The World' Is A Giant Open-Air Art Gallery

Walking the streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a creative's paradise. From the edge of the sidewalks to the tops of the skyscrapers, the City of Brotherly Love is quite literally splashed with brotherly love. The area is practically a free open-air museum brimming with more than 4,300 murals, and it has been coined the "Mural Capital of the World" according to the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau.

While most people are used to seeing edgy, trendy graffiti walls in neighborhoods like Bushwick, New York, don't hold out on Philly. What was once part of an anti-graffiti movement in 1984 has transformed into America's largest mural art program, Mural Arts Philadelphia. Philly was also named USA Today's No. 1 city with the best street art collections for 2025.

The town is filled with sports and portrait murals, as well as murals that highlight diversity. The city even spotlights one of America's "largest single-artist mural projects," which displays 50 masterpieces across 45th to 63rd streets. Philly has small murals atop restaurants and gigantic murals that scale entire buildings. The town is a treat for artists and other visitors, as just a brisk walk feels like a cultural excursion in and of itself.