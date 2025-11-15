Connecticut's Town Full Of Shops, Eateries, And New England Vibes Is A Perfect Hartford Day Trip

Connecticut has more than its fair share of charming towns. There's the foodie hot spot of Mystic, a small, laid-back coastal town that's great for a visit in any season, and Washington, which served as the inspiration for the fictional Stars Hollow in "Gilmore Girls." Then there's Litchfield, one of New England's dreamiest getaways and a favorite destination for hiking and history enthusiasts. But even among these lovely destinations, New Milford, a picturesque village full of shops and eateries that's easy to visit on a day trip from Hartford, stands out.

Some say New Milford is the "cutest" town in Connecticut — and strolling around its quaint downtown, with views of mountains in the distance, it's not hard to see why. Start with a stop at River & Rail Cafe, a husband-and-wife-run coffee shop serving from-scratch breakfast and lunch (and locally roasted coffee) all day. The name refers to its proximity to both the Housatonic River, just a stone's throw away, and the Housatonic Railroad. After an extended hiatus, the once-defunct train line is set to reopen with service to Danbury and Stamford.