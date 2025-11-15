Connecticut's Town Full Of Shops, Eateries, And New England Vibes Is A Perfect Hartford Day Trip
Connecticut has more than its fair share of charming towns. There's the foodie hot spot of Mystic, a small, laid-back coastal town that's great for a visit in any season, and Washington, which served as the inspiration for the fictional Stars Hollow in "Gilmore Girls." Then there's Litchfield, one of New England's dreamiest getaways and a favorite destination for hiking and history enthusiasts. But even among these lovely destinations, New Milford, a picturesque village full of shops and eateries that's easy to visit on a day trip from Hartford, stands out.
Some say New Milford is the "cutest" town in Connecticut — and strolling around its quaint downtown, with views of mountains in the distance, it's not hard to see why. Start with a stop at River & Rail Cafe, a husband-and-wife-run coffee shop serving from-scratch breakfast and lunch (and locally roasted coffee) all day. The name refers to its proximity to both the Housatonic River, just a stone's throw away, and the Housatonic Railroad. After an extended hiatus, the once-defunct train line is set to reopen with service to Danbury and Stamford.
Enjoy antique shopping and hiking in New Milford
With a to-go cappuccino in hand, walk down Main Street and Bank Street to explore New Milford's antique stores and one-of-a-kind gift shops. Browse vintage homewares at The Hunt, then stop into And Company on Bank, just steps away, to peruse locally designed jewelry and souvenirs. Across the river, shop for original artwork at the Kent Road Art & Design Collection at Watertown Antiques Collective, or go digging for unique finds at Best Treasures, another popular antique store.
If it's quintessential New England vibes you're after, there's no better place to soak them up than Lovers Leap State Park, just a few miles (a 7-minute drive) from the center of town. Especially on a sunny afternoon, it's a wonderful place to walk on 4 miles of trails and snap photos of the famous red truss bridge known as Lovers Leap Bridge. Dating back to 1895, it spans the Housatonic River near the northern edge of Lake Lillinonah. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, and admission is free. On your return, take in views over Candlewood Lake from nearby Lynn Deming Park.
Plan a day trip from Hartford to New Milford
Whether you're spending the weekend or day-tripping to New Milford, the state capital is just a 1.5-hour drive away. While in Hartford, don't miss a visit to Elizabeth Park, America's oldest public rose garden.
But while you're in New Milford, don't miss out of its culinary scene. Dine on pasta and pizza at Lucia Ristorante, a highly rated Italian restaurant with a wide-ranging wine list, or share Greek-style meze at Greca Mediterranean Kitchen Bar. The upscale eatery also serves creative cocktails like the Baklava Old Fashioned, made with bourbon, black walnut bitters, and preserved walnut. Another excellent option is Yokohama Japanese Restaurant, specializing in sushi and poke bowls.
If you're looking to spend the night, try the Rocky River Inn (rooms from $120 per night), an affordably priced hotel set on the river's edge, or stay downtown at the Homestead Inn (rooms from $250 per night), occupying a historic house that dates back to 1853. Rooms feature period details like four-poster beds, and some come with breakfast included.