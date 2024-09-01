This Small Town On Connecticut's Scenic Coast Is A Laidback Spot For Every Season
Resting along the Mystic River between New York City and Boston, the aptly named Mystic, Connecticut, is one of the best East Coast beach towns for a relaxing escape. Brimming with small-town charm, the quiet coastal village is rich with maritime heritage, delicious bites, and historic sites. Perfect for a retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life, its quaint streets and picturesque seaside vistas offer a peaceful destination that is fit for any time of year.
Witness autumnal beauty with the changing of the leaves. Cuddle up in a cozy inn during the holiday season. Spend a hot summer weekend soaking up the sunshine in one of the state's best kept secrets. In any season, whether you crave a leisurely tour of local restaurants and bars, a coastal couples trip to an East Coast beach town, or an immersive deep-dive into the town's seafaring history, Mystic has plenty of ships, shops, and stops for an unforgettable getaway.
Mystic is full of maritime history and family-friendly pastimes
Founded in 1654, Mystic is renowned for its maritime history, which is encapsulated in the town's historic Seaport Village. The walkable streets, which are best to stroll in May, June, September, and October when the weather is temperate, are lined with a myriad of sea-themed locales from museums and art galleries to historic buildings and an aquarium. Rowboats and guided sailing tours are also available to cruise along the river in style. To book a tour in a classic schooner, head to Argia Mystic Cruises where you can book a two-hour morning, noon, afternoon, or sunset sail between May and mid-October.
A prominent shipbuilding locale between the 17th and 20th century, the Seaport Village houses the country's largest maritime museum, the Mystic Seaport Museum. With over 600 vessels constructed in 300 years, the museum harbors hundreds of classic clippers for visitors to climb aboard and explore, including the oldest wooden whaleship, the Charles W. Morgan. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day from April 1 to November 3, with limited hours and days during the off-season, and general admission tickets are $31 online.
Since the prices are so steep, you can book a Mystic Seapass to access both the museum and the neighboring Mystic Aquarium at a discount. At the aquarium, you can spend time with sea lions, beluga whales, and jellyfish. You can even book a special animal encounter, giving you the chance to paint with seals or pet African penguins. Each animal experience varies by price depending on the activity and season, but premium experiences can easily reach up to $400 per person. If you're looking for a simple aquarium pass without the bells and whistles, you can find a ticket price calendar on the aquarium's website.
There's more to eat than Mystic Pizza
While the 1988 romantic comedy "Mystic Pizza" starring Julia Roberts put the Connecticut town's pizza place on the map, there are plenty of other locally owned restaurants to satisfy your appetite. For delectable baked goods and cocktails, pop into Sift Bake Shop, which shares a building with Mix Rooftop Restaurant and Bar and features sweeping views of downtown. Or head to Olde Mistick Village, less than 2 miles outside of downtown. Built in the 1970s, the colonial-style village houses dining destinations like the Euro-inspired tavern Jealous Monk and the Italian coastal restaurant Trattoria Amalfi. For a whimsical experience, visit Alice in the Village, a tea room inspired by Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland."
For day trips, venture east to the beaches of Rhode Island or south to Stonington, where you can sip wine at the Saltwater Farm Vineyard. Open Wednesday through Sunday, Saltwater Farm's enchanting vineyard features a wine tasting room and live music events, which are listed on their online calendar. Farther down Connecticut's coastline, you can explore some of the East Coast's most beautiful beaches at Silver Sands State Park.
As for lodging in Mystic, you have your options of historic farmhouses, hotels, and quaint B&Bs. Tucked into downtown, Mystic's top-rated hotel on Tripadvisor, The Whaler's Inn, offers rooms with classic New England charm and proximity to all the local attractions. For a more secluded stay, book The Inn at Mystic, a Colonial-style resort situated on 15 sprawling acres of land overlooking the Mystic Harbor. For budget-friendly lodgings, the Hyatt Place Mystic near Olde Mistick Village is an affordable option that Tripadvisor visitors praise for its spacious rooms, friendly staff, and ample amenities. Wherever you choose to stay, Mystic is the perfect New England gem for a peaceful coastal retreat.