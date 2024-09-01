This Small Town On Connecticut's Scenic Coast Is A Laidback Spot For Every Season

Founded in 1654, Mystic is renowned for its maritime history, which is encapsulated in the town's historic Seaport Village. The walkable streets, which are best to stroll in May, June, September, and October when the weather is temperate, are lined with a myriad of sea-themed locales from museums and art galleries to historic buildings and an aquarium. Rowboats and guided sailing tours are also available to cruise along the river in style. To book a tour in a classic schooner, head to Argia Mystic Cruises where you can book a two-hour morning, noon, afternoon, or sunset sail between May and mid-October.

Advertisement

A prominent shipbuilding locale between the 17th and 20th century, the Seaport Village houses the country's largest maritime museum, the Mystic Seaport Museum. With over 600 vessels constructed in 300 years, the museum harbors hundreds of classic clippers for visitors to climb aboard and explore, including the oldest wooden whaleship, the Charles W. Morgan. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day from April 1 to November 3, with limited hours and days during the off-season, and general admission tickets are $31 online.

Since the prices are so steep, you can book a Mystic Seapass to access both the museum and the neighboring Mystic Aquarium at a discount. At the aquarium, you can spend time with sea lions, beluga whales, and jellyfish. You can even book a special animal encounter, giving you the chance to paint with seals or pet African penguins. Each animal experience varies by price depending on the activity and season, but premium experiences can easily reach up to $400 per person. If you're looking for a simple aquarium pass without the bells and whistles, you can find a ticket price calendar on the aquarium's website.

Advertisement