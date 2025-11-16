Minnesota's Underrated Lake Island Is A Serene Vacation Destination For Outdoor Recreation
It may come as a shock to discover there are actually two Coney Islands in the United States. While New York's Coney Island may be famous for its boardwalks, beaches, and NYC's largest amusement park, the Coney Island of the West is a nature lover's paradise in the Midwest's breathtaking "Land of 10,000 Lakes." Located on Lake Waconia in Minnesota, this 34-acre island park is a popular place for picnicking and swimming, complete with hiking trails and historic ruins to explore.
Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, Coney Island of the West has likely escaped notice because it has only recently begun welcoming visitors again. While the island's indigenous history goes back much farther, from the late 1800s to the early 1900s, the island was home to a resort and hotel that catered to summer vacationers. The island remained a hot spot up until the 1960s. In the intervening years, the island's ownership changed hands several times and the resort and other dwellings on the island fell into disrepair. Coney Island reopened to the public in 2020, following a $1.5 million restoration project that transformed the island into a recreation area, part of the larger Lake Waconia Regional Park.
Things to do and see at Coney Island of the West
Despite its relatively small size, there's plenty to see and do on and near Coney Island of the West to fill an afternoon or even an entire day. Dock your boat on the west side of the island, better known as Amblard's Point, and take the short trail to the picnic grounds, the perfect place to enjoy lunch while looking out over beautiful Lake Waconia. Or you can head over towards the eastern side of the island to the Zeglin's day use area, named for the family who owned and operated the resort on the island a century prior. Pull up your boat on the sandy beach and take advantage of the large expanse of green space meant for picnicking and games.
Most of the island is covered trees and brush. A 1/2-mile trail takes you from one end of the island to the other, providing excellent views of the lake and passing by ruins of the hotel and cottages from the island's past as a popular summer destination. There are plans to eventually extend the trail to make a complete loop of the island. On a warm summer day, it's common to see boats anchored around the island, where swimmers can take advantage of the shallow and calmer waters.
How to visit Coney Island on Lake Waconia
Coney Island of the West makes a great day trip from the Twin Cities. Lake Waconia is just over 30 miles from Minneapolis, about a 45-minute drive from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. As of publication, the only way to get to the island is via your own boat, although there's been talk of a ferry starting up someday in the future. If you don't have your own watercraft, there are several operators in Waconia on the lake's south shore that you can rent from. From there, it's a relatively short ride from the boat launch or marina out to the island.
The town of Waconia itself is worth a visit. Just outside town lies the majority of Lake Waconia Regional Park, with a large sandy beach that's great for swimming. This charming town also has plenty to offer off the water, especially when it comes to food and drink. Grab a pint at Waconia Brewing Company right downtown or sit down for a full meal at Lola's Lakeshouse, a waterfront supper club that's one of the top restaurants in the area. But Waconia is best known for as one of the top destinations for wine lovers in the Midwest, with three vineyards — Parley Lake Winery, Schram Vineyards, and Sovereign Estates — all just a short drive away.