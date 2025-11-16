Minnesota's Underrated Lake Island Is A Serene Vacation Destination For Outdoor Recreation

It may come as a shock to discover there are actually two Coney Islands in the United States. While New York's Coney Island may be famous for its boardwalks, beaches, and NYC's largest amusement park, the Coney Island of the West is a nature lover's paradise in the Midwest's breathtaking "Land of 10,000 Lakes." Located on Lake Waconia in Minnesota, this 34-acre island park is a popular place for picnicking and swimming, complete with hiking trails and historic ruins to explore.

Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, Coney Island of the West has likely escaped notice because it has only recently begun welcoming visitors again. While the island's indigenous history goes back much farther, from the late 1800s to the early 1900s, the island was home to a resort and hotel that catered to summer vacationers. The island remained a hot spot up until the 1960s. In the intervening years, the island's ownership changed hands several times and the resort and other dwellings on the island fell into disrepair. Coney Island reopened to the public in 2020, following a $1.5 million restoration project that transformed the island into a recreation area, part of the larger Lake Waconia Regional Park.