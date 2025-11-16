This Little Alabama Town Has Nearby Waterfalls, Vintage Vibes, And One Of The South's Largest Outdoor Markets

An ideal location for a rural but cultural stay, Collinsville is conveniently located just over an hour from Alabama's bigger cities, Birmingham and Huntsville, and approximately two hours and 20 minutes west by car from Atlanta, Georgia, which has an international airport. It is said that the people of Collinsville are proud of the town's heritage, and you don't have to look far to see some of it for yourself. The Museum of Collinsville History was established in 2006 and showcases some of the best examples of a well-preserved Southern past. These include early trade and education items, military memorabilia, pictures, letters, and a whole section dedicated to the importance of the railroad in Collinsville's evolution.

Almost a museum in itself, Collinsville's flea market, officially known as the Collinsville Trade Day Flea Market, is open every Saturday and attracts thousands of visitors every year. It's one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the southern United States, sprawling across a whopping 65 acres. There's way more to be seen than anyone can manage in a single Saturday, so multiple visits to the quintessentially Southern food vendors, toys, clothes, and antiques stalls are encouraged. It began in 1902 as a horse trading meet-up on the banks of Little Wills Creek, known as "Horse Swappers Day." As the years went on, the wives of the horse sellers joined the market with baked goods, and it quickly became an integral part of Collinsville life. Attracting visitors from near and far, the Horse Swappers Day eventually outgrew its downtown location and became Collinsville Trade Day, moving on to its current spot on U.S. Highway 11 in 1955.