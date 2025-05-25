Alabama's 'Best Place To Live' Is Right Outside Of Huntsville With A Lovely Downtown Full Of Urban Amenities

Just over 11 miles west of Huntsville, Alabama, sits the city of Madison. While Huntsville is a lively city with a thriving arts scene, Madison is a hidden gem in the Yellowhammer State, containing a charming downtown district offering a plethora of places to eat, shop, and wander. In 2025, Madison was ranked number nine on the best places to live in the United States by Niche, and in 2017, it was considered one of the safest cities to reside in Alabama by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Madison is a city filled with plenty of exciting things to see and do, like a thriving main street and a plethora of trails for hiking. Visitors can also witness spectacles like the Rocket City Trash Pandas, a minor league baseball team that plays at Toyota Field during the spring and summer. The facility also hosts events like a beer and wine festival, free movie nights, and concerts year-round.

If you're traveling to Madison, then your best option other than driving is to fly into Huntsville International Airport, which is only five miles from the city. When traveling within Madison, you're better off driving than relying on public transportation. Public transit in the city is limited to Madison Assisted Ride System (MARS), which offers transportation for individuals with disabilities or health conditions, and TRAM (Transportation for Rural Areas of Madison County) for the general public.