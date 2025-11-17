Iowa's Charming Riverside City With Mountain Biking, Trails, And Boutique Shopping Is A Nature Lover's Dream

Bordering the Mississippi River, the eastern part of the Corn State is home to long-flourishing cities and towns. This includes the lively city of Davenport, which is one of America's most affordable retirement destinations, and Burlington, a family-friendly city full of charming attractions. For those visiting Iowa who are longing for a riverside holiday spot where they can be close to nature and do some boutique shopping, Bremer County's Waverly is an essential stop. It's also a place where history buffs can get their fill. Several properties like the Bremer County Courthouse, Old Main at Wartburg College, and the Waverly Municipal Hydroelectric Powerhouse are on the National Historic Register.

Just like Mount Vernon, the underrated Iowa town with outdoor adventure and wildlife, Waverly sits along the Cedar River, a tributary of the Mississippi River. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the scenic riverside parks, like Pelikan Park and Kohlmann Park, where they can canoe, kayak, or fish. With Cedar Rapids (Iowa's second-most populous city) just an hour and 20 minutes away by car, Waverly makes for a convenient and worthwhile trip. Spending a night or two in Waverly is a good idea to know the city intimately. Modern and contemporary options for comfort, namely Cobblestone Inn & Suites and Super 8 by Wyndham, have amenities such as free breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and fitness facilities.