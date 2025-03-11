An Underrated Iowa City Brims With Outdoor Adventure, Wilderness, And A Lively Downtown

Iowa is one of the best places to visit if you are looking for some under-the-radar Midwest travel. With destinations like Rock-n-Row Campground in Eldora, one of the most talked about places to go tubing, and Waterloo, an underrated arts hub filled with award-winning museums and restaurants, Iowa offers no shortage of fantastic surprises. However, there is one location in Iowa that has outdoor adventure, wilderness, a lively downtown, and even a barn featuring the famous American Gothic painting. That place is Mount Vernon.

Just 25 minutes east of bustling Cedar Rapids on US-30, Mount Vernon is a historic town that was first settled in 1838. Originally called Pinhook, the town was an established rest-stop on Iowa's early highway system. Trade flowed through the city, which was eventually renamed Mount Vernon in honor of George Washington's famous estate. Mount Vernon was also built up around Cornell College, a former seminary and today an innovative liberal arts school.

Mount Vernon has remained a small, lively community. The town blends its long history with plenty of modern experiences and cultural quirks. The nature surrounding the city also offers up some great outdoor activities. And at only a two-hour drive from the international airport in Des Moines, Mount Vernon is easy for any traveler to access.